Tamil Nadu: CM Pays Surprise Visit To Govt School, Evaluates Teaching Skills In Classroom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had a surprise visit to a state-run government school on June 13. It was the first day of class 10 students in school for the academic year following the holidays. As he entered the classroom as part of his inspection, the teacher began her lecture on the Tamil language and grammar.

While the Chief Minister sat on a bench beside other children, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was behind him, both paying their attention to the teaching method. He glanced through the textbook while the subject was taught and interacted with students later.



Stalin inspected amenities in the Government Adidravidar Boys Higher Secondary School at Vadakarai in Tiruvallur District. Earlier, he launched a scheme to address the learning gap due to the closure of schools for 19 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, News18 reported.



Christened 'Ennum Ezhuthum' (Number and Letter), the scheme would be implemented from the 2022-23 academic year in government as well as state-aided schools.

Teaching at the Right Level

Methodologies including 'Teaching at the Right Level' would ensure that children of this age bracket can read and write both Tamil and English without mistakes and solve basic, simple mathematics problems, authorities said.



In an official release, the government said that children below eight years of age (classes 1 to 3) are made knowledgeable commensurate with their age and the class they are in by 2025.



The CM launched the new learning initiative at a government-run middle school in Tiruvallur. School Education Minister, top officials and elected representatives also took part.

