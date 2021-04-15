Trending

3,468 Tihar Jail Inmates Go 'Missing' While On COVID-19 Parole

Most of the released prisoners were suffering from some severe chronic illnesses like HIV, TB, Cancer, Asthma, Hepatitis B or C and even kidney dysfunction requiring dialysis. They were released on parole considering the subsequent spike in COVID cases.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   15 April 2021 11:21 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
3,468 Tihar Jail Inmates Go Missing While On COVID-19 Parole

Image Credit: NDTV

With regards to the Supreme Court's suggestion in March 2020, at least 6,740 prisoners at Tihar jail were released on COVID-19 parole, of which 3,468 have gone missing. The jail authorities have sought help from the Delhi Police to trace the missing prisoners.

Most of the released prisoners were suffering from some severe chronic illnesses like HIV, TB, Cancer, Asthma, Hepatitis B or C and even kidney dysfunction requiring dialysis. They were released on parole considering the subsequent spike in COVID cases.

Of the 6,740 prisoners released, 1,184 were convicted inmates from Delhi's Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails.

The jail authorities said that the prisoners were initially released for eight weeks last year. Later as the COVID situation worsened, their release was extended. The prisoners were expected to surrender between 7th February to 6th March 2021, however, 112 out of the 1,184 went missing.

Of the 5,556 under-trial prisoners who were released on interim bail, only 2,200 have returned and surrendered themselves.

Following the Supreme Court's intervention, all states had constituted high-powered committees to decide the criteria for the release of convicts. For Delhi, the committee comprised of Justice Hima Kohli judge of Delhi High Court, Delhi Government Principal Secretary (Home) Satya Gopal and Tihar Director-General Sandeep Goel.

When asked about the missing prisoners, Goel said that they have created a list of convicts who have not surrendered yet and shared it with the Delhi Police.

"Some UTPs (undertrial prisoners) are still surrendering and some might have obtained regular bails from courts, which is being ascertained," he said, reported The Indian Express.

According to the Tihar jail authorities, there were 67 active COVID-19 cases among the jail inmates and 11 among the staff members as recorded till Wednesday.

Reports suggest that there are currently 20,000 prisoners in Tihar jail.

Till now there have been 174 inmates and 300 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The jail authorities further decided to cancel meetings between the prisoners and their family members as the number of COVID cases are rapidly increasing in Delhi.

Also Read: Shortage Of Antiviral Drug, 'Remdesivir' Across India; Here's What You Need To Know

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

contributor

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian