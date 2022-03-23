Three Telangana Districts Recognized For Their Efforts To Combat Tuberculosis

Despite the fact that the state has been hit by two waves of the pandemic, the State Tuberculosis Division has received three awards for its annual performance. The Central TB division presented three districts in the state with "bronze" honors for observing a 20% drop in cases from the baseline. Nizamabad, Khammam, and Bhadrachalam were the winners of the honors.

While Nizamabad has lost approximately 40% of its population, Khammam and Bhadrachalam have lost 20%. On World TB Day, March 24, these three TB officers will be honored in New Delhi and handed a financial prize of Rs. 2 lakh as reported by The New Indian Express.



Every year on March 24, we commemorate World Tuberculosis Day. This annual event honours the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis, by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882. (TB). World TB Day is a day dedicated to raising public awareness about the global effect of tuberculosis.

Criteria To Get "TB-Free" Status

Obtaining 'TB-Free' status is no easy task, since it necessitates meeting a set of predetermined MOHFW benchmarks. The reduction of tuberculosis cases by 80% is a crucial condition for earning the designation for a district or a state.

According to state officials, the incidence of tuberculosis has decreased by 80% in all three areas. "Bhadrachalam district is on the verge of achieving an 80% reduction in TB cases, while the other two districts have achieved more than 80% reduction in TB cases in the recent few years."

A high-level team of specialists from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visited the Three districts to conduct an objective assessment of the TB epidemic and communicate with field-level healthcare professionals and patients who had recovered.

PM Narendra Modi was the first to make the bold pledge to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals. The MOHFW started the TB-Free status programme, with incentives and rewards offered for high-performing districts.

