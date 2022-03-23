All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Three Telangana Districts Recognized For Their Efforts To Combat Tuberculosis

Image Credits: Unsplash, Wikipedia (Representative)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Three Telangana Districts Recognized For Their Efforts To Combat Tuberculosis

Priya Pandey

Writer: Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

Telangana,  23 March 2022 11:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

The Central TB division presented three districts in the state with "bronze" honours for observing a 20% drop in cases from the baseline. Nizamabad, Khammam, and Bhadrachalam were the winners of the honors.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Despite the fact that the state has been hit by two waves of the pandemic, the State Tuberculosis Division has received three awards for its annual performance. The Central TB division presented three districts in the state with "bronze" honors for observing a 20% drop in cases from the baseline. Nizamabad, Khammam, and Bhadrachalam were the winners of the honors.

While Nizamabad has lost approximately 40% of its population, Khammam and Bhadrachalam have lost 20%. On World TB Day, March 24, these three TB officers will be honored in New Delhi and handed a financial prize of Rs. 2 lakh as reported by The New Indian Express.


Every year on March 24, we commemorate World Tuberculosis Day. This annual event honours the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacillus that causes tuberculosis, by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882. (TB). World TB Day is a day dedicated to raising public awareness about the global effect of tuberculosis.

Criteria To Get "TB-Free" Status

Obtaining 'TB-Free' status is no easy task, since it necessitates meeting a set of predetermined MOHFW benchmarks. The reduction of tuberculosis cases by 80% is a crucial condition for earning the designation for a district or a state.

According to state officials, the incidence of tuberculosis has decreased by 80% in all three areas. "Bhadrachalam district is on the verge of achieving an 80% reduction in TB cases, while the other two districts have achieved more than 80% reduction in TB cases in the recent few years."

A high-level team of specialists from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visited the Three districts to conduct an objective assessment of the TB epidemic and communicate with field-level healthcare professionals and patients who had recovered.

PM Narendra Modi was the first to make the bold pledge to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals. The MOHFW started the TB-Free status programme, with incentives and rewards offered for high-performing districts.

Also Read : RTO Officer Brutally Attacked In Punjab ADter Formation Of AAP Government? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priya Pandey
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Priya Pandey
Select A Tag 
Telangana 
TB-Free 
3 districts 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X