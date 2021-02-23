Bengaluru: Thousands Of Private School Teachers Protest Karnataka Govt's 30% Fee Cut

As the Karnataka government ordered schools to reduce fee by 30 per cent, thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff of private schools across the state thronged the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 23, to protest against the government's decision.

Drone footage captured thousands of people marching in the protest on a flyover in Bengaluru, disrupting the traffic for about 30-45 minutes.

Many who protested in Bengaluru included drivers, attenders, security personnel, and school management members.

According to NDTV, the protest was coordinated by Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC), and over ten private schools marched from the central railway station in Bengaluru to Freedom Park, a well-known site of protest.

Most private schools in Karnataka had announced a holiday on Tuesday after the state government's order asking schools to charge only 70% tuition fee this academic year.

On January 29, the Karnataka government declared a mandatory 30% cut in tuition fees for all private school administrators for the current academic year (2020-21).

The decision was taken after the parent's associations protested against the private schools sticking to their fee structure amidst the pandemic as they faced a financial crisis. On the other hand, the school management said that they could not pay salaries to the teachers due to fee reduction.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had decided not to reverse its decision to impose the 30% cut on tuition fees.

Speaking to the media, Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that despite their communications, the government had not provided them with any response to revoke the fee decision.

