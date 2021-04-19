Manmohan Singh Writes To PM Modi On Ways To Accelerate Vaccination & To Give Empower States To Decide On Vaccination Drive

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has written to PM Narendra Modi to ramp up the vaccination drive in India to fight against the second wave of COVID. He called on the Central government to increase the private sector's vaccine production capacity through invoking the compulsory licensing provisions in the law so that number of companies can accelerate manufacturing vaccines in a vast number to fight against coronavirus. He recalled the situation that took place earlier in the case of medicines to deal with the HIV/AIDS disease as far as Covid-19 is concerned. He cited how Israel has already invoked compulsory licensing Provision. "We must resist the temptation to look at absolute numbers vaccinated and instead focus on the percentage of population vaccinated", reported Zee News.

He further suggested that the central government should publicize the firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and accept the delivery over the next six months. "The government should indicate how this expected to supply will be distributed across states based on a transparent formula," and also said to the central government to retain 10 percent for distribution based on emergency needs. reported The Times of India.

Let The States Decide



He also mentions about a small fraction of India's population got vaccinated and said that with the help of the right policy the situations can be handled better. He added that the states should be given the flexibility to define categories of frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years of age.The letter further stated, since the domestic supplies are limited, vaccines that has been cleared for use by European Medical Agency or the USFDA, should be allowed to be imported without insisting on domestic bridging trials. He expressed hope and confidence that the government will take note of his suggestions.

Numbers Continue To Soar



Meanwhile, on Sunday morning the Union health ministry said, India reported 2,61,500 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases up to 1,47,88,109. India's capital New Delhi recorded more than 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period.

