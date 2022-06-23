All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US While Returning After Dropping Friend At Airport

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US While Returning After Dropping Friend At Airport

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  23 Jun 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Sai Charan Nakka, who is originally a native of Telangana's Nalgonda district, was found wounded with a gunshot inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the evening of June 19.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can only be described as yet another unfortunate incident, an Indian-origin man was shot dead in Maryland, United States of America (USA). As per reports, the victim's name is Sai Charan Nakka, who is originally a native of Telangana's Nalgonda district, was found wounded with a gunshot inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the evening of June 19.

Right after, Sai Charan was quickly shifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was announced dead later during treatment, reported The Tribune.

Attempt To Theft Or Targeted Murder?

During the treatment of Sai Charan Nakka, the doctors found out that he had a gunshot wound on his head; as a result, he died less than two hours afterwards, a statement by MDTA was quoted as saying.

So far, the Baltimore police have officially kickstarted a homicide investigation following the death of Nakka.

As per the family, the 25-year-old software engineer has been working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland, over the past two years and was on his way home after dropping off a friend at the airport.

The events that led to the death of Nakka are still unclear; however, some reports revealed that he was shot dead by a black man while he was travelling in his car.

Indians Not Safe Abroad?

This is not the first time Indians, including working professionals and students, have lost their lives in hate crimes or robbery attempts.

A 21-year-old Indian student died after he was shot multiple times following a shooting at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto, Canada, while he was on his way to work. Identified as Kartik Vasudev, the victim was shot in St James Town at the Glen Road entrance towards the Sherbourne TTC station on April 8.

Gun violence is a significant problem in the US, with the country reporting mass shooting cases on a regular basis. Most recently, Chicago experienced a gun violence incident on June 11 and 12, with five people dead and 16 others injured in different shooting incidents, shocking the nation and the policymakers.

The unfortunate event had occurred just a week after the Philadelphia shootings on a busy street where three people were killed and 11 injured.

Also Read: From Bad To Worse: Sri Lanka Schools, Govt Offices Closed Amid Major Fuel Crisis​

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
US 
Gun Violence 
US Gun Laws 

Must Reads

Admirable! Rohtak's Shanan Dhaka Tops Among Women Candidates In NDA Entrance Exam
Plastic Industry Can Recruit 1 Lakh Agniveers Upon Their Tenure Completion With Armed Forces: Plastindia
Uttar Pradesh: 13 Health & Wellness Centres In Kanpur Selected For Kayakalp Award
From Stomach Aches To Memory Lapses: New Lancet Study Reveals Top Long COVID Symptoms In Kids
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X