Good Move! Telangana Ropes In 50,000 Doctors In Fight Against Pandemic

Over 50,000 doctors will be recruited on a temporary basis by the Telangana government to help fight COVID in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the concerned officials to recruit nurses, lab technicians, and other paramedical staff to handle the current surge in infections, reported Deccan Herald. They will be paid well and suitably recognised for extending their valuable services to the state, he added..

He also urged young doctors to come forward and serve people in difficult times. Rao gave the direction to hire the doctors at a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

During the meeting, it was learnt that 7,393 beds in government hospitals and 2,470 oxygen and 600 ventilator beds were available in the state. The CM also spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and briefed him on the measures taken by his government to curb the spread of the virus.

Rao suggested that priority be given to cab and auto drivers, bus conductors and those delivering LPG gas cylinders under the ongoing vaccination drive.

The CM also urged the Centre to supply more oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the state.

The daily COVID positive cases in the state came down below the 5,000 mark on Sunday, May 9, after a gap of three weeks as 4,976 new cases were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m the same day.

Although the daily positivity rate is still high in the state at around 8.99%, the daily positive cases are coming down gradually as testing is not being carried out aggressively. On Monday, May 10, according to a News 18 report. the Telangana police began restricting patients coming to the city in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border places, a move aimed at avoiding scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals, police officials said. They said that only patients who have confirmed bed are allowed into the state's borders.

