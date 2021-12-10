All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Schools In Telangana Fail Sanitisation Test

Photo Credit: Economic Times (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Schools In Telangana Fail Sanitisation Test

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Telangana,  10 Dec 2021 8:56 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-10T14:27:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana has over 26,000 government schools with over 20 lakh students. Every year rupees 63 crores is sanctioned from Samagra Shiksha as the budget for sanitization in the government schools.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Government schools across the State continue to lack sanitization facilities due to low budgets and insufficient staff to do it. Moreover, the overburdened staff given the additional task to sanitize the schools have mostly avoided it.

Sanitised Schools

According to a Times of India report, "In the last three to four days, attendance in our school has fallen from 80 per cent to 65 per cent as many are down with fever, cold, and other Covid- related symptoms. But even then, the schools have been sanitized", informed M Ravinder, a maths teacher in government schools in the city and vice-president of the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation.

No Budget Sanctioned For Sanitization In Schools During Pandemic

Ravinder also added that the municipal staff could not be blamed for the misery. They are already burdened with the regular sanitizing duties and avoid taking up additional work. He also questioned the State's ignorance over the issue as the State-sanctioned no additional budget to hire a person for sanitizing schools.

Telangana has over 26,000 government schools with over 20 lakh students. Every year rupees 63 crores is sanctioned from Samagra Shiksha as the budget for sanitization in the government schools. During the pandemic, no funding was sanctioned. Instead, the state government had directed the municipal/gram panchayat workers to take care of the sanitization in schools.

Also Read: Slovakia Govt Offers Rs 25,000 Cash To Citizens Over 60 To Get COVID Shots

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Telangana Govt.School 
Sanitization 
Low Buget for sanitization 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X