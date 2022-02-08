FIR Against Telangana CM's Controversial 'Rewrite Constitution' Remark

Several leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have filed complaints against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his statement on February 1 while addressing a press conference on the Union Budget. The CM said that it was time that the Constitution was rewritten now. He had further added that several other nations have also made changes to their Constitution.

BJP To File Sedition Charges Against CM

NDTV quoted the TRS Supremo saying, "We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch Naya Samvidhan should be brought in. The Constitution needs to be strengthened. BJP leader and former member of the legislative council, N Ramchander Rao, slammed the CM and said that the Party would file sedition cases against him.

Rao further added that Babasaheb Ambedkar and several other academicians, legal teams and politicians dedicated their time writing the Constitution. The BJP leader said, "It is against the spirit of the Constitution and India. BJP thinks there is a seditious angle in the statement of KCR. It is an insult to Ambedkar and others who wrote the Constitution".

Congress Leaders Also Files Complaint

The BJP filed cases against the CM under Section 124 of the Indian Constitution. Further, he also alleged that TRS leaders were harassing several BJP leaders by filing false lawsuits against them. At the same time, the Telangana Unit President for Congress, MP A Revanth Reddy, launched a complaint in Siddipet district over the CM's alleged remarks. He also said that the CM's demand for a repeal of the Constitution amounts to treason. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have lodged formal complaints in almost all the police stations of Telangana against KCR for his remarks.

Also Read: Safer Internet Day: A Look At How Internet Impacts Personal Safety