All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tech Layoffs: Over 24K Workers Laid Off By 91 Tech Firms In First 15 Days Of 2023; Worse Days Ahead?

Image Credit: Freepik (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tech Layoffs: Over 24K Workers Laid Off By 91 Tech Firms In First 15 Days Of 2023; Worse Days Ahead?

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  17 Jan 2023 7:09 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Apart from 91 tech companies that laid off their employees amid ongoing global macroeconomic conditions, Google is another giant tech company that is expected to take harsh steps to reduce its employee count by 11,000 in early 2023.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The new year 2023 has not started on a joyful note for every tech worker globally, as over 24,000 tech employees have been laid off in the first 15 days of January by over 91 tech companies. According to a layoff tracking website named Layoffs.fyi, nearly 24,151 workers have lost their jobs in global companies like Amazon, Salesforce, and Coinbase.

According to experts, the layoff trend emerged post-pandemic, after which companies worldwide started imitating each other. As claimed by several Multinational tech firms, the layoff trend is set to worsen in 2023 amid ongoing global macroeconomic conditions.

Difficult To Maintain Employment Stability

Last week, the leading Crypto lending exchange company also announced that it's planning to reduce its employees' headcount by 20 per cent amid the economic slowdown and uncertain industry events. In India, several companies like OLA and Skit.ai (automated voice startup) have also fired hundreds of their employees in the first week of January.

According to reports, tech firms laid off over 17,000 tech employees in December 2022. People working in tech companies find it challenging to maintain stability in their employment due to the global trend of reducing the workforce.

Is 2023 More Worse Than 2022?

According to the website tracking mass layoffs since the pandemic, more than 1.5 lakh employees in 2022 were shown the door. Major companies which participated in the mega layoff drive were Twitter, Meta, Uber, Intel and Salesforce. The month of November last year witnessed a massive spike in layoffs as more than 50,000 employees were forced to exit in a month.

Apart from 91 tech companies that laid off their employees amid ongoing global macroeconomic conditions, Google is another giant tech company expected to take harsh steps to reduce its employee count by 11,000 in early 2023, Deccan Herald reported.

The top search engine compy is firing its workforce over 'not having enough impact' in the organisation. The layoff trend is also growing due to the estimation of a global recession in late 2023, which has deepened the fear of economic slowdown and uncertainty.

Also Read: Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Create Visuals, Predict Delhi's Battle With Pollution In Future; Netizens Shocked

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Tech Layoff 
IT Layoff 2023 
Google Layoff 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X