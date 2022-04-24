All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tech Firms To Police Platforms As EU Brings Massive Crackdown On Hate-Speech, Disinformation

Image Credit: Unsplash, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tech Firms To Police Platforms As EU Brings Massive Crackdown On Hate-Speech, Disinformation

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  24 April 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The European Union officials clinched the agreement in principle on the Digital Services Act, which would enable big tech companies to make it easier for users to flag problems, ban online ads aimed at kids and empower regulators to punish offenders with multi-billion fines.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Meta, the parent company of tech giants like Google and Facebook, would have to strictly monitor its platforms to better protect European users from hate speech, disinformation, and other harmful content online under the landmark European Union legislation approved on Saturday. The Union officials clinched the agreement in principle with the Digital Services Act after lengthy final negotiations began on Friday. The digital services act encompasses one-half of the digital rulebook of the European Union. It cements the bloc's reputation as the global leader in efforts to crack down on social media.

Accountability For The Risks Involved

Thierry Breton, the EU Internal Commissioner, said that with DSA, the time of big companies which act like they are too big to care is coming to an end. EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager added that "with today's agreement, we ensure that platforms are held accountable for the risks their services can pose to society and citizens, Business Standard reported. The recent act is the third law from the EU to keep a check on tech giants, which is in stark contrast with the United States, where the lobbyists ensure that the interests of Silicon Valley largely succeed.

The European Union's law entrusts the commission with supervising massive platforms, including the possibility to impose effective and dissuasive sanctions of up to 6 per cent of global turnover or even a ban on operating in the EU single market due to repeated breaches, Breton mentioned. Even though the EU Parliament and member states tentatively nodded at the agreement, it still needs to be officially rubber-stamped. The DSA is the first significant step to standardising the algorithm systems in digital media marketing.

Social Media Related Issues In India

Several social networking sites have failed miserably to check hate speech and misinformation on their platforms. For instance, Facebook in India has been selective in curbing disinformation, especially the anti-muslim content, thus adding fuel to the increasing communal tensions in India. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, show that the company has been aware of the issues arising because of hate speech and wrong information, raising questions over whether it has done enough to address these issues.

Also Read: CBSE Edits Course Content, Drops Chapters On 'Democracy And Diversity'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Social Media 
European Union 
Tech Giants 

Must Reads

BJP, Congress In Blame Game After 300-Yr-Old Temple Razed In Alwar: Here's All You Need To Know
From Fuel To Daily Essentials, Here Are The 5 Ways In Which Rising Inflation Is Harshly Affecting Public
How Sugata Srinivasaraju's Biography On HD Deve Gowda Rehabilitates His Legacy?
Tech Firms To Police Platforms As EU Brings Massive Crackdown On Hate-Speech, Disinformation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X