15 Dead, Several Injured In Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

"Friction during mixing of chemicals appears to have caused the explosion," an officer from the local fire department said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   13 Feb 2021 4:05 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: NDTV

At least 15 people were killed and many were injured after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on February 12. The explosion occurred at around 1.30 pm on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

"Friction during mixing of chemicals appears to have caused the explosion," an officer from the local fire department told NDTV.

As per reports, 28 of the critically injured people, out of which four have over 90% burns, were admitted to the Satur Government Hospital. Three people were taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital and six to Sivakasi Government Hospital, the officials said.

As many as ten fire-fighting units from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh for the families of those who died in the blast and ₹ 1 lakh for those who suffered serious injures.

The Central government has announced ₹ 2 lakh for the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 for those injured.

"An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. ₹ 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," a tweet from the PMO account read.

