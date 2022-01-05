All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CCTV Cameras In Spas Goes Against Right To Privacy: Madras HC

Image Credits: Pixabay, Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CCTV Cameras In Spas Goes Against Right To Privacy: Madras HC

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Tamil Nadu,  5 Jan 2022 12:57 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

In December 2021, the Madras High Court passed an order for massage centres to install CCTV cameras for authorities to inspect any immoral activities within the premises.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Madras High Court recently passed a judgment, saying that installing CCTV cameras in spas violates the right to 'bodily' privacy. The court's Madurai bench heard a petition filed by a spa owner in the Tiruchirappalli district.

In an earlier instance, one of the judges passed an order by which such cameras were installed to prevent illegal activities. However, the judge presiding over the recent petition quashed it, saying that it goes against Supreme Court's decision on privacy as a constitutional right.

'Prying Eyes' In 'Inviolable Places'

Justice GR Swaminathan heard the petition filed by a woman named Payel Biswas. She sought directions for a no-objection certificate (NOC) for her spa called 'Queen Ayurvedic Cross Spa Centre.' Justice SM Subramaniam passed the order mentioned above to control immoral activities in the spa.

Bar and Bench quoted Justice Swaminathan as saying, "A decision to install a CCTV camera, which has a bearing on a person's privacy requires careful considerations. They determine what manner of regulations ought to be put in place for its proper use."

Furthermore, the judge upheld the 'right to relax' that could be exercised in various forms. He adds, "The suspicion of immoral activities taking place in massage centres cannot be reason enough to intrude into an individual's right to relax, for it intrinsically is part and parcel of his fundamental right to privacy."

In December 2021, the Madras High Court asked all spa and massage centres to install CCTV cameras. As reported by The Times of India, the court felt that installing the cameras would only help the authorities ensure the lawful business is being conducted within the premises. "There are large-scale allegations in the public domain against ayurvedic spas and massage centres. Police are empowered to perform inspections, and if any doubt arises, they are bound to investigate to verify the business activities.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Stays Ban On Cross-Gender Massages In National Capital

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Tamil Nadu 
Madras HC 
Privacy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X