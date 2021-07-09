Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Duping Senior Citizens Of Rs 4 Crore

A former private bank staffer cheated a least 10 senior citizens of ₹ 4 cr on the pretext of investing their money. The accused was arrested on Thursday on July 8 and has been identified as D Harikumar, a resident of Thiruporur in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar's job was to help people open their Demat account. He quit his job, approached 10 senior citizens and took money from them under the pretext of investing it in trusted financial schemes.

Kumar floated bank accounts under the name of Shriram Associates, JK Associates and DHL and deposited the cheques and later encashed them, as reported by The Times of India.

Forged Receipts and Letterheads

He handed over fake fixed deposit receipts to the depositors with forged seals and letterheads. Later, a victim filed a complaint and the Central Crime Branch (CCB's) Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing filed a case and arrested him. Harikumar was produced before a magistrate court and was sent to jail on Thursday, July 9.



The Centre last month announced the operationalisation of a 24x7 national helpline (155260) and a platform to help victims to report financial cyber frauds so that police and banks can take steps to prevent such incidents.

