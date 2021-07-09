Trending

Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Duping Senior Citizens Of Rs 4 Crore

The accused approached 10 senior citizens and took money from them under the pretext of investing it in trusted financial schemes.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   9 July 2021 2:11 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Tamil Nadu Man Arrested For Duping Senior Citizens Of Rs 4 Crore

Image Credit: Jagran Josh 

A former private bank staffer cheated a least 10 senior citizens of 4 cr on the pretext of investing their money. The accused was arrested on Thursday on July 8 and has been identified as D Harikumar, a resident of Thiruporur in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar's job was to help people open their Demat account. He quit his job, approached 10 senior citizens and took money from them under the pretext of investing it in trusted financial schemes.

Kumar floated bank accounts under the name of Shriram Associates, JK Associates and DHL and deposited the cheques and later encashed them, as reported by The Times of India.

Forged Receipts and Letterheads

He handed over fake fixed deposit receipts to the depositors with forged seals and letterheads. Later, a victim filed a complaint and the Central Crime Branch (CCB's) Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing filed a case and arrested him. Harikumar was produced before a magistrate court and was sent to jail on Thursday, July 9.

The Centre last month announced the operationalisation of a 24x7 national helpline (155260) and a platform to help victims to report financial cyber frauds so that police and banks can take steps to prevent such incidents.

Also Read: Kerala Reports First Zika Virus Case, State Sends Alert

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

