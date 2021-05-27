Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin Directs Recording Of Online Classes To Check Sexual Harassment

With the PSBB sexual harassment case in the limelight, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, issued a few directives to various authorities to regulate the online teaching model.

A significant feature in the list of directives was the recording of online classes by the school management. In addition to this, the school also decided to assign a committee to review these class recordings comprising of members from the institution as well as the Parents Teachers Association, said a report of Outlook India.

CM Stalin held a review meeting in this connection after the arrest of a commerce teacher from the PSBB school G Rajagopalan. He was arrested for sending lewd messages to the female students and coming semi-naked to online classes, with only a towel around his waist.

The allegations clearly revealed that the teacher targeted students of grade 11 and 12 for quite some time in physical classes ahead of the beginning of the first wave of coronavirus last year and during virtual classes following the outbreak of the pandemic.

As per an official release, Stalin directed framing guidelines by a committee of officials to prevent sexual harassment in online education across schools in Tamil Nadu.

In addition to this, the CM also directed the Cyber Crime wing of the police to expeditiously solve complaints and without affecting the students concerned.

The review meeting was held due to 'unwanted incidences' and the CM urged institutions to make sure that such events do not take place in the future, especially through the online mode of learning.

