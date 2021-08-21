All section
T-shirts Depicting Afghans Falling From US Aircraft Sold Online; Netizens Fume In Anger

Image Credits: Tariq Majid/Twitter, Tshirtatlowprice.com

The Logical Indian Crew

T-shirts Depicting Afghans Falling From US Aircraft Sold Online; Netizens Fume In Anger

Others/World,  21 Aug 2021 7:42 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

The offensive apparel, which is available for both men and women in different colours, features the silhouettes of two people plummeting from a US military aircraft with “Est. 2021” written at the bottom.

After the Taliban took over war-torn Afghanistan on August 15, thousands of Afghans were seen flocking to the Kabul International Airport in a desperate attempt to flee the country. Terrifying videos from the airport stunned the world as hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US military aircraft as it was about to take off, some clinging to its wheels. Amongst them, at least two people fell from the skies to death.

Now, mocking the same, an Etsy shop called 'conaneShop' has put up a T-shirt for sale online with 'Kabul Skydiving Club' written on it. The offensive apparel, which is available for both men and women in different colours, features the silhouettes of two people plummeting from a US military aircraft with "Est. 2021" written at the bottom.. According to news.com.au, the T-shirts surfaced on several online clothing stores, including Tee4Sport and TShirtAtLowPrice.com.


Netizens Slam The Brand

As soon as the images of the advertisement surfaced online, netizens slammed the parent website for dehumanising and making money from a human tragedy and demanded to take down the posts immediately.

After facing backlash, the brand removed the tasteless shirts from its website. Instead, the company has now launched 'Pray for Afghanistan' T-shirts.

Despite the parent company taking down the posts, many other websites still sell them at a lower price. The graphic design template is still available at TopTeeTrend, Gebli and TShirtAtLowPrice, among others.


Meanwhile, the US Air Force did not confirm the fatalities that were caused during the fateful day. However, it said human remains were found in the aircraft's wheel well after landing in the Gulf state of Qatar. However, one among the dead was the Afghanistan National Team's footballer called Zaki Anwari, which was confirmed by Afghanistan's General Directorate for Sports.

Also Read: Will Taliban Execute LGBTQ Afghans Like Their Previous Rule?


