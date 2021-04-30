Supreme Court Questions The Centre On Shortage Of Oxygen Supply To Delhi

One of the worst-affected states by Covid, Delhi, has been running out of oxygen and hospitals have been sending SOS to the central and state government. On Thursday, the Supreme Court of India questioned the central government on the severe shortage of oxygen supply to Delhi. The court was hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's case about the nationwide shortage of oxygen. According to Live Law, the Delhi government requested 700 MT of oxygen but was only given 490 MT. It is observed that other states have received the adequate amount of oxygen and, in certain cases, even more.

@AamAadmiParty led Delhi Government tells Delhi High Court that most other states have been allocated almost as much as, or even more medical oxygen than #Delhi - with only 2-3% deficit in some. Delhi, however, has been allocated only 490 MT out of 700 MT demanded. pic.twitter.com/tpA80vH3p4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 29, 2021

Justice DY Chandrachud observed that the central government bears a special responsibility for the needs of Delhi residents. "As a national authority with a duty to the national capital, you are answerable to the people.", said the Bench, which also included Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

Why Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi getting less oxygen than what it asked for: HC to Centre — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2021

During the hearing, the SG stated that there is no oxygen shortage but that availability in certain places, such as Delhi, may be deficient due to the lifting of oxygen supplies as Delhi is a non-industrial Delhi state. The bench replied, "If there is a 200 MT deficit, then you should give that straight away to Delhi. Centre has an important responsibility as far as citizens of Delhi is concerned. You have said surplus is there in the steel sector, then use that and supply to Delhi."

The Delhi government was also told not to engage in "political bickering" and to cooperate with the central government during the humanitarian crisis. The Bench also spoke about drug shortages, vaccine pricing, and the Centre's vaccination policy. Delhi has reported 15,772 deaths and has 97,977 active covid cases.

