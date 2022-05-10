All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mass Bails For One-Time Offenders In Uttar Pradesh Jails, Top Court Direct High Court

Image Credit: Pexels, News18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mass Bails For One-Time Offenders In Uttar Pradesh Jails, Top Court Direct High Court

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  10 May 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Supreme Court noted that all one-time offenders in Uttar Pradesh who have been in jail for ten years should be granted a mass bail by the Allahabad High Court, which is currently hearing the pleas from 1980.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Allahabad High Court to grant mass bails to first-time offenders who have been in jail for ten years or more. Due to the high pendency of cases in front of the Allahabad High Court, which is currently hearing the appeals of the 1980s, there are over 1,500 inmates who are first-time offenders and are awaiting their trials. In August 2021, the state government informed the top Court that more than 1.83 lakh criminal appeals were pending in front of the High Court and the Lucknow bench.

737 Convicts In Jail For Over 14 Years

The twin-judge Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh asked the Allahabad High Court to club the cases of 1,561 prisoners who have been languishing in the jails for years, The Times of India reported. Moreover, the Court also directed the state government to consider the remission pleas of the inmates. As per the data filed with the Court, there are nearly 737 convicts in the jails for more than 14 years and about 834 convicts who have been in prison for ten to fourteen years.

2019 Was The Most Efficient Year

The Bench said, "We see no reason why these cases are not dealt with in one go by asking the state government to take a stand in respect of such cases which are single-offence cases and pending for ten years or more unless there are special circumstances". The most efficient year in which the Allahabad High Court heard 5,231 cases was 2019. The top Court had earlier directed the high Court for mass bails when it was hearing the plea of over a dozen petitioners who had been in the jail for as long as 17 years.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: Enraged Protesters Set Rajapaksa Family's Ancestral Home On Fire; 5 Dead So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Supreme Court 
Pending Cases 
Jails 
Prison 

Must Reads

Delhi Surgeon Plans World's First Womb Transplant To Allow Trans Woman Carry A Baby
Death Hoax In The Name Of Lalu Prasad Yadav Went Viral, RJD Called It Fake
By Chance Or Choice: Dip In Muslim Women Fertility As Enrollment In Education Moves Upward
Mass Bails For One-Time Offenders In Uttar Pradesh Jails, Top Court Direct High Court
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X