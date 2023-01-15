Supreme Court Criticizes TV Channels For 'Sensationalising' News, Says India Needs Free & Balanced Press

The Supreme Court stated on Friday that hate speech is a "complete menace" and lamented the absence of regulatory oversight over TV news coverage, stating that it wants "free and balanced press in India."

According to the highest court, everything is now governed by TRP (television rating point), and channels are in competition with one another and dividing society. It questioned why a TV news anchor can't be removed from air if they contribute to the problem of spreading hate speech.

"We desire free expression, but at what cost?", the apex court read, noting that there is no Press Council of India for news stations, unlike for print media.

'TV Networks Sensationalise Everything'

While deliberating a number of petitions asking for action to be taken against those responsible for hate speech occurrences across the nation, a bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna stated, "Hate speech has become a complete menace. It has to stop."

The bench mentioned the most recent example of a man reportedly peeing on an Air India flight when it expressed concern about media trials, adding, "He was called names. Media people should understand he is still under trial and he should not be denigrated. Everyone has dignity." As news coverage is influenced by TRP, Justice Joseph claimed that TV networks are in competition with one another.

"They sensationalise everything and create divisions in society because of the visual element. Unlike the newspaper, the visual medium can influence you much more and unfortunately, the audience is not mature enough to see these kind of content," he said, reported NDTV.

He claimed that on numerous occasions during live debates, the anchors contributed to the issue by either muzzling panellists' voices or preventing them from presenting an opposing viewpoint.

Regulating Authority Needed For TV Channels

Action against the management of TV channels could be taken, according to Justice Nagarathna, if it is discovered that they are promoting hate speech in violation of the programme code. She remarked, "We want an impartial press in India. The attorney for the News Broadcasters Association asserted that thousands of complaints were received in the previous year and that the stations had been subject to enforcement action.

"In a live programme, the key to fairness of the programme is held by the anchor. If the anchor is not fair, he would not allow the counter view to come by either muting the speaker or by not asking the question to the other side. This is an insignia of bias. "How many times action has been taken against the anchor? Media people must learn that they are occupying positions of great strength and they have an impact on society. They cannot be part of the problem and speak their mind whichever way they want," the bench said.

Justice Joseph stated that if the news anchor or their management is subject to punishment, everything would fall into place.

The court instructed Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, who was representing the Centre, that government must take some action without actually interfering with freedom of speech and expression because it is a very significant and delicate issue.

