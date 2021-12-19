All section
DRDOs Successful Second Flight Of Agni P Missile: How Will It Strengthen Indias No-First Use Policy?

Image Credits: Twitter/ Kiren Rijiju

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DRDO's Successful Second Flight Of Agni P Missile: How Will It Strengthen India's No-First Use Policy?

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  19 Dec 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

DRDO launched 'Agni P' the new generation missile ' from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island on Saturday. The missile has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km, covering all of Pakistan's territory.

On Saturday, the new generation missile 'Agni P' was launched from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island, ten kilometres off the coast of Odisha. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully launched the nuclear-capable ballistic missile in its second flight test this year.

The trajectory and parameters of the Agni Prime missile were tracked and monitored by several telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships. DRDO stated that the missile followed textbook trajectory by reaching all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy.

The Agni P is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. The canisterisation of missiles reduces the missile's launch duration and improves storage and mobility. The missile has a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km, covering all of Pakistan's territory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness on the system's excellent performance. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the Chairperson of the DRDO, congratulated the team's efforts on conducting the second development flight trial with many additional features and for their consecutive success within 2021.



Agni-P Strengthens India's No-First Use Policy

As reported by The Hindu, Agni-P (Prime) was first successfully test-fired by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 26, 2021. The Agni class of missiles is the prominent arsenal in India's nuclear launch capability, including the Prithvi short-range ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft.

Agni-V, an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile, has the most extended range in the Agni series with a range of over 5,000 km. The missile has already been tested several times and validated for induction. The Agni class of missiles are essential for upholding India's No-First Use Policy. As mentioned in Hindustan Times article, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla stated, "India, as a responsible nuclear weapon state, is committed as per its nuclear doctrine, to maintain credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear-weapon states,"

Also Read: Kerala Muslim Unions Against Centre's Decision On Increasing Marriage For Women, Catholic Council In Support

