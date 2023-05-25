All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Concerns For Freshers: Study Indicates 40% Decrease In Hiring By Indias IT Sector For FY24
Image Credits: Unsplash (Representative)
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Concerns For Freshers: Study Indicates 40% Decrease In Hiring By India's IT Sector For FY24

Aakanksha Jetley

Writer: Aakanksha Jetley

Aakanksha Jetley

Aakanksha Jetley

Remote Intern

She is a passionate creative writer aspiring to be a journalist. An avid reader, writer-performer, and appreciator of poetry who is in complete awe of everything art. She closely follows all updates related to politics, lifestyle, travel, and the entertainment industry.

See article by Aakanksha Jetley

India,  25 May 2023 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Producer

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

IT companies are likely to reduce their campus hiring by 40% due to solid bench strength, fewer client orders, and uncertainty about when the recession will end.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The tech job market has become fiercely challenging due to the layoff of professionals by businesses to reduce costs. Most companies in the tech sector have been affected by the wave of layoffs, whether they are startups or large corporations like Microsoft and Google.

Amidst this, an analysis by recruitment firm TeamLease Digital revealed that India's IT companies would reduce their campus hiring by 40% due to solid bench strength, fewer client orders, and uncertainty about when the recession will end.

The decline in demand for IT businesses was a 180-degree from just two years ago when the recruiting frenzy was starting. According to Teamlease Digital statistics, IT businesses are expected to recruit 155,000 students in FY24, according to CEO Sunil Chemmankotil.

This is an almost 48% decrease from the 230,000 recruited in FY23. When hiring in the IT industry was 600,000 in FY22 (during the boom phase following more than a year of the pandemic), the fall is striking.

HR enterprises examining the demand and supply of talent have warned that it is essential to continue hiring on campus to get cost leverage. "It is imperative for companies to recognize that once the markets regain stability, there will be a demand for entry-level manpower, and sourcing talent externally will prove to be a costly endeavor," said A.R. Ramesh, Adecco India's director of digital business solutions, professional staffing, and international engagement.

He predicts a 40-50% drop in college hiring from IT corporations due to the current recruiting climate.

Tech Firms To Hire Fewer Freshers

Wipro's Chief Human Resource Officer, Saurabh Govil, has stated that the business would 'not be coming to the campus' because they want to prioritize the job offers already handed out to candidates.

"We are choosing not to go to campus as we want to first honor the offers we have made," he said, according to a report in Live Mint

He added that the "talent environment today is different from what it was a year ago. The race to hire ahead of demand has been replaced by a more measured approach in light of the declining attrition rates and the ongoing economic uncertainty."

Infosys said it hired 51,000 freshers last year and has headroom regarding fresher availability for the next several quarters. "We actually had...hired 51,000-odd last year. And a lot of them on the bench are getting skilled, are getting trained. So, we have no specific number for FY'24 at this stage. We have enough; actually, today, sitting on the bench," said chief financial officer Nilanjan Roy post earnings meeting in April.

Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer at Tata Consultancy Services, told Mint in April that the most significant IT business will head to university in FY24 to recruit 40,000 people who will be employed to cover exits. On the other hand, according to sources, TCS had a 20.1% attrition rate in the January-March quarter, recruited 110,000 freshers in FY22, and onboarded 44,000 in FY23.

Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president, and chief strategy officer for IT industry organization Nasscom, said the uncertain business climate has pushed enterprises to reassess their actions, including resolving concerns connected to over-hiring.

Also Read: Rising Workplace Stress: Deloitte Survey Reveals Alarming Anxiety Levels Among Gen Z

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aakanksha Jetley
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
IT Firms 
Freshers Recruitment 
Team Lease Digital 
FY24 
Wipro 
Infosys 
Tata Consultancy Services 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X