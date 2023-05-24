Rising Workplace Stress: Deloitte Survey Reveals Alarming Anxiety Levels Among Gen Z

With the rising awareness around mental health, the latest Deloitte survey reveals that Generation Z is experiencing increased levels of workspace stress due to rising inflation.



In November and December 2022, Deloitte surveyed job and living conditions. Over 22,000 respondents in 44 countries participated in the survey, including 14,483 Gen Zers and 8,373 millennials.



According to the survey, a higher percentage of Gen Zers, 46%, experience stress and anxiety at work all or most of the time, compared to 39% of Millennials who feel the same way.



More than a third of the Gen Zers reported being exhausted or lacking energy at work as well as feeling mentally disconnected from their job due to constant emotions of negativity or cynicism. A whopping 42% indicated they struggle to perform to their full potential. The responses of millennials were essentially the same.

Both generations experienced workplace stress and anxiety, with women, LGBT+ individuals, ethnic minorities, and those with disabilities being the most impacted groups, according to a report in Business Insider.

Mental Health Concerns Amid Employees

Opening out about mental health is still frowned upon in many companies. Almost a third of Gen Zers and millennials stated they hesitate to discuss their mental health issues with their bosses. Furthermore, more than half of those who have taken time off for mental health concerns did not inform their employer of the actual cause for their absence.

According to the report, a part of the problem is a lack of work-life balance. Flexible working rules have contributed to an "always-on" culture, with over 70% of Generation Z and millennials responding to business emails and texts outside of working hours at least once weekly.



Higher levels of stress may be attributed to the challenges of living expenses. As per reports, more than 50% of individuals in each age group can barely manage their finances and live paycheck to paycheck.



This contributes to a lack of optimism about the future, with both generations thinking it will be more challenging to raise a family, own a home, and achieve their financial goals.

