Centre's New 'Meri LiFE' App Empowers Youth To Combat Climate Change

Image Credits: Twitter, Twitter

Good Governance
Centre's New 'Meri LiFE' App Empowers Youth To Combat Climate Change

Aakanksha Jetley

India,  23 May 2023 11:46 AM GMT

The government launched the 'Meri LiFE' mobile app to mobilize central ministries, state governments, institutions, and commercial groups to realign to spread awareness about sustainable practices. Encouraging and empowering the youth to tackle climate change

The government introduced the "Meri LiFE" (My Life) mobile app to empower young people and encourage their engagement in combating climate change. The application is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE and promotes mindful utilization rather than wasteful consumption. Life is an acronym that stands for lifestyle for the environment. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that the application would create a statewide LiFE movement, showing the power of citizens in saving the environment.

The Union Environment Ministry coordinates the nationwide implementation of Mission LiFE. It has mobilized a wide range of stakeholders, including federal ministries, state governments, institutions, and business organizations, to align their activities with LiFE and create awareness of sustainable practices. A month-long public mobilization campaign is underway to promote LiFE and strengthen countrywide advocacy, according to a report in The Hindu Business Line.

Yadav also put out a tweet urging users to download the app.


According to the ministry, it will culminate in a significant celebration of World Environment Day on June 5. The government has created two specialized portals to help with progress tracking

The Mission LiFE Portal and The Meri Life Portal. The Mission LiFE Portal provides open access to over 100 creatives, videos, and knowledge materials created by the Ministry for LiFE. At the same time, The Meri LiFE Portal enables ministries and institutions to upload event reports and track the progress of the ongoing mass mobilization drive.

Why Meri LiFE App Is Important?

India has seen an incredible number of LiFE-related activities in just ten days, with over 1.7 million people engaged in pro-environment actions.

These activities include cleaning drives, bicycle rallies, plantation campaigns, marathons, plastic collecting campaigns, composting workshops, and the taking of LiFE pledges.

"The Meri LiFE mobile application aims to enable a greater community of young people to emerge as Pro-Planet-Persons, changemakers, and solution providers towards some of the greatest environmental problems we are confronted with today, through phygital mediums," the portal of Meri LiFE states.

On top of that, schools and universities are involving students through cultural competitions such as street plays, essays, paintings, and youth parliaments to raise awareness.

