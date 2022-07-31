All section
Caste discrimination
Students In Uniforms Not Allowed At Public Places During Schools Hours, Directs UPs Child Rights Body

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Facebook/ SCPCR

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Students In Uniforms Not Allowed At Public Places During Schools Hours, Directs UP's Child Rights Body

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  31 July 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has come up with this suggestion to protect children from any inappropriate incidents that may occur when they are in public places during school time without their parents or guardians around them.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has directed District Magistrates (DM) not to allow students in their school uniforms and during school hours to enter any public places such as malls, restaurants, hotels, parks or elsewhere.

The move is intended to "protect school-going kids from unpleasant incidents".

Suchita Chaturvedi, a member of SCPCR, has come up with this suggestion to protect children from any inappropriate incidents that may occur when they are in public places during school time without their parents or guardians around them.

Directive Issued To All DMs

In a letter written to all 75 DMs of the state, she stated that it has come to the commission's notice that often, students do not go to school during school hours and spend time in different public places.

Chaturvedi said there is also a possibility of an unpleasant incident that might happen to them during this time.

An excerpt from the letter read, "Keeping in view the interest of the students, the DMs have been requested to ban the entry of students in school uniforms in all public places of their district during school hours," quoted Hindustan Times.

Actions Taken As Per The Orders

Chaturvedi said it is the joint responsibility of society to protect the interest of all minors up to the age of 18. She added that the SCPCR is keeping a close watch and is doing its bit concerning the issue.

She said many of the DMs took action per the orders and have written to the school district inspector and Basic Shiksha Adhikari for compliance. Further, the malls, hotels and restaurant owners were asked to check the entry of students in school uniforms during school time.

Also Read: Raghuram Rajan Lauds RBI, Says India Doesn't Have Economic Problems Like Sri Lanka & Pakistan

