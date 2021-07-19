Engineering College Students In Gujarat Develop Hybrid Motorbike That Runs On Both Petrol And Electricity

A group of students from VVP Engineering College in Rajkot, Gujarat, have developed a motorbike that can run on both petrol and electricity. The students behind this innovation are presently in their seventh semester. When fully charged, the bike developed by the team runs for 40 km.

Dr Maniar, Dean of the Mechanical Department in the college, said that the main motive behind developing this bike is due to rising fuel prices. He further added that there are many issues with e-vehicles, such as high price, slow charging problems, and this is the reason why they thought of developing a vehicle that can run on both.

"The students have attached four separate batteries. The battery takes six hours to completely charge. The fully-charged battery can run for 40 km with a maximum speed of 40 km per hour by using one unit of power at the cost of 17 paise," reported The Times of India quoting Dr Maniar.



Electric Vehicle Policy

Adoption of electric vehicles is slowly gaining momentum in India. Last month, the Gujarat government formulated a new policy to accelerate EV uptake in the state. The Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 provides for subsidy of up to ₹ 20,000 on EVs in the two-wheeler category, ₹ 50,000 for three-wheelers, and up to ₹ 1.5 lakh for cars. Also, the State government has exempted e-vehicles registered in Gujarat RTOs from paying registration fee. Gujarat's subsidy for EVs stands at ₹ 10,000 per kilowatt, the highest for any state.

