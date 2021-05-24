Students, Alumni Of Prominent Chennai School Accuse Class 12 Male Teacher Of Sexual Harassment

On Sunday, May 23, several screenshots, Instagram stories, write-ups and posts were filled on various social media platforms, calling out the teacher at a premiere Chennai School- Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB), who was allegedly involved in sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour with female students.

It all started when a model and alumni of the school, Kripali shared several Instagram stories, sent personally by alumni and students at the school. Following the allegations on Instagram, over 1,000 alumni of the school have written to the management, demanding action against the teacher. In their petition, they demanded that the teacher be immediately suspended pending investigation of the allegations.

The teacher of class 12 named Rajagopalan allegedly passed obscene comments at female students, invited them on movie dates, body-shamed them and shared pornography links. He was also alleged to have conducted classes by only wearing a towel. These insensitive acts left a lot of students disturbed and it became increasingly difficult for them to concentrate.

The students whose stories were recorded alleged that they had complained to the authorities at the school, despite which no action was taken against the teacher in question.

A singer and a MeToo activist, Chinmayi raised her voice supporting the former students and shared a post on her Twitter handle. This led the DMK leader Kanimozhi, movie producer Archana Kalpathi to react to this issue and post on their social media handles. A former radio jockey and Bigg Boss contestant Vaishnavi shared her traumatic experience about a faculty at the PSBB school, moral policing her.

I have been asked to share this.

A staff member PSBB KK Nagar Branch and the screenshots of him coming in a towel wrapped around his waist to class (!!) to watching porn in class.

Model Kripali Samdaria has collated all accounts on Instagram here.

Model Kripali Samdaria has collated all accounts on Instagram here.

In addition to this, Rajagopalan was also accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several students. The teacher was accused of touching the students inappropriately, making sleazy comments, slut and with students.



Nevertheless, the school refuted that they were aware of the allegations against the teacher. "We would like to assure you that our school has zero tolerance towards any behaviour that adversely affects the physical, emotional and psychological well being of our students," said PSBB officials, as reported by The News Minute.



Several people came forward and raised their voice against the harassment faced by these students.

TW: sexual harassment. There has been a lot of conversation going on around casteism in schools and PSBB being at the core of it. Another issue that has come to light is of a commerce teacher Rajagopalan who has been making lewd comments, slut shaming and touching girls — Nivetha Sekar (@NivethaSekar10) May 23, 2021





Sexual harassment cannot be normalised It was heartbreaking to see stories about this commerce teacher in #PSBB As alumni we have to amplify so it reaches the right people to take severe action This is not Ok !Love and hugs to all the brave girls who have shared their stories ♥️ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 24, 2021

TW: stories of sexual harassment. Rajagopalan, commerce teacher in #PSBB(KKN) is a sexual harasser. Posting this after I have personally verified this with a student from this man's class. Also posting this to amplify and ensure he gets the punishment he deserves. This is sick. https://t.co/ndJIKrOmN5 — Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli (@LakshmiPriyaaC) May 23, 2021