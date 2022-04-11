'Meat Politics Enters Campuses': Two Student Groups Clash In JNU Over Eating Non-Veg Food On Ram Navami

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday (April 10), allegedly over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel canteen on the occasion of Ram Navami.



Reportedly, students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stopped other left-leaning students from eating meat and assaulted the mess secretary of the Kaveri Hostel on the campus. On the other hand, left-wing students had been allegedly interrupting Ram Navami prayers at the Kaveri Hostel, India Today reported.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has further alleged that the ABVP used "goondaism and muscle power" to create a ruckus.

#SOSJNU



Friends, ABVP does it again. First they tried to impose non veg ban to everybody in Kaveri Hostel, and when common students stood up against #FoodFascism, the Sanghi goons resorted to all out violence. Students are facing serious wounds.





This is how ABVP goons are communalising our campuses.

"They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual meat items for all students," the student body said in a statement. "JNU and its hostels are meant to be inclusive spaces for all students and not one particular section," it added.

Both Parties Accuse Each Other

Rejecting the JNUSU's allegations, the ABVP said, "Some students had organised a pooja and havan programme on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami at 3:30 PM at Kaveri hostel."

A havan was being organized by #ABVP in the JNU campus this evening on the occasion of #RamNavami

Then pieces of meat were thrown at that havan place by some leftist students.

After this incident, there was a clash between the two sides.

Why can't Hindu attain right to Worship. pic.twitter.com/95iry36hOX — 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐡🇮🇳 (@2prithish) April 10, 2022





#JNU student Divya was greviously injured with a broken glass bottle as she arrived to attend the #RamNavami havan on the JNU campus.

#ABVP students were subjected to lewd abuses by AISA & SFI goons.



And with that, the pseudo-secular brigade has gone into hibernation!!



1/2 pic.twitter.com/tiHi5hMN1Y — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) April 10, 2022

"Many common students of JNU joined this pooja. The Leftist students came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false uproar on the issue of 'Right to Food' (Non-Vegetarian Food)," they added.



Both sides have accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

There are no two sides of the story, there is only one that ABVP has perpetrated violence on us! They hit us with whatever that came in their hands. JNU admin is totally complacent in giving impunity to these repeated offenders of @abvpjnu! #JNUViolence









There may be many versions to how it happened & what led to it. Whether someone tried to stop a pooja or someone tried to stop non veg food. Or both. A probe will decide that. The undeniable fact & shameful truth is that people were beaten up in violence on campus. #JNUViolence

According to NDTV, six students were injured in the incident that took place at the Kaveri hostel at 3:30 in the afternoon.



University Issues Clarification

After the clash, the university issued a notice, saying that there is no restriction on eating non-vegetarian food in the campus mess and there is no prohibition from the university administration. "Be it Ramzan or Ram Navami, everyone can celebrate it in their way," JNU Rector Ajay Dubey told India Today.

"Everyone follows their own religion. The mess is run by the student committee and they decide the menu. For the time being, action has been taken. The warden has issued a notice and it has been made clear that every person can worship according to his/her faith. There is no prohibition from the university," he said.

Police Called In

Meanwhile, police were called to the campus after the incident turned violent.



"There is no violence as of now. A protest was held, which is now over. We are all stationed here with our team. At the university's request, we have come here and are trying to maintain peace," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

