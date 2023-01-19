Student Group To Protest Ban On Non-Vegetarian Food At Delhi's Hansraj College

In response to the "discontinuation" of non-vegetarian cuisine at the college and alleged attempts to "saffronise the campus," a group of students connected to the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have called for a demonstration at Delhi University's Hansraj College.



A demonstration will be staged outside the Hansraj Hostel on January 20 in response to the "ban" on non-vegetarian food, according to a statement from the Hansraj College branch of the SFI.

No Formal Directives To Ban Non-Veg Food

The students allege that after Hansraj College reopened in February of last year following the pandemic, it ceased offering non-vegetarian food in its canteen and hostel. However, there hasn't been a formal directive in this regard.

According to the SFI, there have also been cases in which students who brought eggs to the dormitory had them confiscated by the Hansraj management.

According to the report, a survey of students living in the Hansraj dormitory revealed that over 75 per cent of them were not vegetarians.

However, according to Rama Sharma, the principal of Hansraj, 90 per cent of the college's students are vegetarians, the SFI continued.

Allegations Of Imposing Cultural Hegemony

The majority of Hansraj students oppose the restriction on non-vegetarian cuisine and perceive it as an effort to impose cultural hegemony. Right-wing elements violently reacted to conceal these problems when they were brought up on campus, the statement added.

"This response by the right-wing forces and the attitude of the administration towards this shows an attempt to saffronise the university spaces," the statement read, as per a report by NDTV.

Alok Sharma, a third-year student who lives in a dorm, claimed that the college immediately ceased selling non-vegetarian food. He continued by saying that the pupils were not made aware of any such instructions. "I don't think any order was issued. This is unfair. We are living away from our family and we need proper food," he said.

