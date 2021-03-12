India Reported Loss Of 36.94 Lakh Man-Days Between 2018-20 Due To Strikes, Lockouts: Govt Data

India lost 36.94 lakh man-days in the last three years in public and private sectors due to 210 strikes and lockouts, data from the ministry of labour and employment has revealed

Southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka emerged on the top, the government data shows.

The public sector lost 19.91 lakh man-days between 2018 and 2020. The private sector lost 17.03 lakh man-days during the same period. The number of strikes was lesser at 89 as compared to 121 strikes in the private sector.

Kerala lost 8.80 lakh man-days, the highest in the country, with 20 strikes in the last three years, reported The Wire.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of strikes at 51and emerged second in loss of man-hours at 4.39 lakh. Tamil Nadu was followed by Karnataka with a loss of 3.78 lakh man-days and 17 strikes.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged in the top five states with the highest number of man-hours lost.

MP witnessed at least 16 strikes in both- public and private sectors and recorded a loss of 3.11 lakh man-days. Maharashtra witnessed as many as 19 strikes in the same period and lost 3.09 lakh man-days.

Karnataka stood out for having lost the highest number of man-days in the public sector with 3.77 lakh due to 16 strikes. However, the state only witnessed one strike in the private sector in the last three years and recorded a loss of 1,049 man-days.

Kerala's private sector was moved by 17 strikes and recorded the maximum number of man-days lost at 7.67 lakh followed by Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu recorded the most number of strikes affecting the private sector at 49.



2019 saw the highest number of man-days lost, in the last three years, in both private and public sectors in a nationwide-wide analysis.

2020 witnessed only 15 strikes each in the private and the public sectors due to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic. While the public sector witnessed a loss of 1.98 lakh man-days, the private sector reported a loss of 85,478 man-days.

Also Read: Karnataka: 2.1 Lakh Government School Kids Don't Get Breakfast At Home, Milk Given In School Is First Meal