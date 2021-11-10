All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Stop Comedians Show Or We Will: Right-Wing Groups Warn Chhattisgarh Govt To Call Off Gig

Credits: Wikipedia, Facebook (Munawar Faruqui) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Stop Comedian's Show Or We Will: Right-Wing Groups Warn Chhattisgarh Govt To Call Off Gig

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Chhattisgarh,  10 Nov 2021 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

A few weeks ago, the Bajrang Dal also got two of Munawar’s Mumbai shows cancelled. The group members reportedly threatened to burn down the venues.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, have warned of stopping the comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Chhattisgarh if the local administration grants permission.

The show is scheduled for November 14, in a hotel in Raipur, organised by Mohammad Inam. Inam said they have submitted the application for the gig and have also asked for police protection.

Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar said the request was being processed, Hindustan Times reported.

The right-wing group members on Monday, November 8, said that the show needed to be stopped as the comedian had mocked the Hindu deities in the past. Earlier in January, Faruqui and four others were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making indecent remarks against Hindu deities at his comic show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

If permission is granted to the organisers, the outfits will step in to do the needful, they added.

VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary told the media about the written application they submitted to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police, demanding the same.

"Faruqui mocked our Gods in the past, and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital. And if the administration permits, it will be the administration's responsibility because we will stop the programme in our way," the media quote Chaudhary as saying.

Mumbai Show Cancelled

A few weeks ago, the Bajrang Dal also got two of his Mumbai shows cancelled. The group members reportedly threatened to burn down the venues. Speaking to NDTV, the comedian said it was an unfortunate incident. He said he gets nearly 50 calls a day, with random individuals threatening him of life and hurling abuses.

"If the country's youth can decide who to vote, they can also decide what to watch," Faruqui told the media.

Also Read: Sunil Chhetri Becomes India's First Footballer To Receive Khel Ratna

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Chhattisgarh 
munawar faruqui 
bajrang dal 
vishwa hindu parishad 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X