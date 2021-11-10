'Stop Comedian's Show Or We Will: Right-Wing Groups Warn Chhattisgarh Govt To Call Off Gig

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, have warned of stopping the comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Chhattisgarh if the local administration grants permission.

The show is scheduled for November 14, in a hotel in Raipur, organised by Mohammad Inam. Inam said they have submitted the application for the gig and have also asked for police protection.

Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar said the request was being processed, Hindustan Times reported.

The right-wing group members on Monday, November 8, said that the show needed to be stopped as the comedian had mocked the Hindu deities in the past. Earlier in January, Faruqui and four others were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making indecent remarks against Hindu deities at his comic show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

If permission is granted to the organisers, the outfits will step in to do the needful, they added.

VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary told the media about the written application they submitted to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police, demanding the same.

"Faruqui mocked our Gods in the past, and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital. And if the administration permits, it will be the administration's responsibility because we will stop the programme in our way," the media quote Chaudhary as saying.

Mumbai Show Cancelled

A few weeks ago, the Bajrang Dal also got two of his Mumbai shows cancelled. The group members reportedly threatened to burn down the venues. Speaking to NDTV, the comedian said it was an unfortunate incident. He said he gets nearly 50 calls a day, with random individuals threatening him of life and hurling abuses.

"If the country's youth can decide who to vote, they can also decide what to watch," Faruqui told the media.

