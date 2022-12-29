All section
Masks, Sanitisers & RT-PCR Tests: States Undertake Preventive Measures Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Trending
Masks, Sanitisers & RT-PCR Tests: States Undertake Preventive Measures Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

India,  29 Dec 2022 12:03 PM GMT

Considering the new COVID strain BF.7 that is currently causing havoc in China, the Air Suvidha form must be filled out by all international passengers arriving from various nations, including China and Hong Kong, to certify their present state of health.

As a result of China's move to relax severe lockdown regulations and reopen borders, many nations have implemented or are about to deploy steps to impose restrictions on passengers from China. A majority of countries have imposed restrictions on tourists from China, blaming Beijing's lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 data.

Several Indian states, too, after its central government directive to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, have imposed restrictions and introduced regulations to curb the spread.

Centre Issues Regulations

The RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for travellers arriving from five nations, including China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced earlier last week. "The RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine," Mandaviya said.

Considering the new lethal COVID strain BF.7 that is currently causing havoc in China, the Air Suvidha form must be filled out by all international passengers arriving from various nations, including China and Hong Kong, to certify their present state of health.

With the intention of reducing the possibility of a new variant entering the country, India is also randomly testing roughly 2 per cent of all foreign visitors.

States Undertake Preventive Measures

Maharashtra reported 36 additional Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which four were from Mumbai. Screening of overseas travellers arriving at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports began on December 24 in response to the international situation of escalating cases of COVID-19. Thermal images of every passenger are taken, and 2 per cent of them are randomly selected for testing. Tanaji Sawant, the state's minister of health, gave orders for all districts to adhere to a five-point programme that included testing, tracking, treating, immunising, and (ensuring) COVID-19 acceptable behaviour.

The Karnataka government, on Wednesday, made mask wear at schools and colleges mandatory, reported Livemint. The use of N95 masks is now required at movie theatres. Additionally, COVID protocol compliance with regard to masks, sanitisers, etc., will be promoted. The Minister also announced that a limited number of people will be allowed into locations like restaurants and bars in addition to making masks essential.

In Bihar, according to officials, all patients who complain of a cold, a cough, or breathing problems in hospitals must be tested for the infection. Beijing has stated that starting January 8, 2023; it would stop putting incoming tourists into quarantine and restart accepting passport applications from Chinese nationals who want to travel abroad.

Also Read: World's First Intranasal Covid Vaccine From Bharat Biotech Gets Approval, No Efficacy Data Released

