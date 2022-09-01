All section
State-Owned Fuel Retailers Slashes LPG Price By Rs 91.50, Gives Massive Relief To Buyers

Image Credit: Twitter/ Chitralekha

The Logical Indian Crew

State-Owned Fuel Retailers Slashes LPG Price By Rs 91.50, Gives Massive Relief To Buyers

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  1 Sep 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

To provide massive relief to the common man, the state-owned fuel retailers have reduced the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas by Rs 91.50 for commercial use. Though, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.

The state-owned fuel retailers on Thursday slashed the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use. The oil marketing companies confirmed that the price of a 19-Kg LPG cylinder is reduced by Rs 91.50 for commercial use, effective from today, September 1, 2022.

The whopping reduction in the price of LPG for commercial use is expected to provide massive relief to the buyers. According to the notification, the commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg will now cost Rs 1,885 in Delhi. The significant price deduction in cylinders has been made in important cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Reduction In Price For Different Cities

The cost of commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata has dropped from Rs 2,095 to Rs 1,995.50, and the price has been reduced from Rs 1,936 to Rs 1,844 in Mumbai, giving massive relief to the commercial buyers of 19 kg LPG cylinders, reported India Today.

Similarly, the price in Chennai has been reduced from Rs 2,145 to Rs 2,045, which was charged till yesterday (August 31).

Earlier, the cost of the gas cylinder was reduced to Rs 2,219 in June from its highest peak of Rs 2,354 as of May 19. After a month of wait, the commercial buyers saw a drop of Rs 98 as cylinders cost Rs 2,021. The oil marketing companies have reduced the price further for September, and it's expected to drop more by the mid-month of September.

Domestic LPG Price Remains Unchanged

Though there hasn't been any relief to the household users of LPG as the domestic price remains unchanged, the cost of domestic cylinders continues to stay steady and burdens the consumer as its price was hiked by Rs 50 in July. The people paying Rs 1,003 for a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi are now paying Rs 1,079 after the price hike.

Notably, the oil marketing companies sell 14.2 kg LPG cylinders to domestic households in India at a price dominant in the open market. However, through their Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders each year through direct transfer of subsidy amount to the beneficiary's bank account.

Also Read: New Lease Of Life! 19-Year-Old Receives Heart Donation Within 14 Minute Green Corridor Operation

