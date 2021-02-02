State Government Offices Will Be Cleaned Only By Cow Urine Phenyl: Madhya Pradesh Government

Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday in an order made it mandatory to use phenyl made of cow urine only for cleaning in government offices ranging from panchayats to the ministry level.

The order was released by the General Administration Department (GAD).

"All the government offices in Madhya Pradesh have to replace chemically made phenyl with phenyl made of cow urine to use it as a cleaner," Department secretary Niwas Sharma said.

State Animal Husbandry Minister, Prem Singh Patel, said the decision is intended to promote more cow urine bottling plant and set up factories of cow phenyl.

Patel also said they have generated demand before the production. Now people will not abandon non-milking cows, which will improve the condition of cows in Madhya Pradesh, reported Hindustan Times.

However, after this order, Congress alleged that the Shivraj government wants to benefit Patanjali under the guise of cow-phenyl. "The Shivraj government is going to do a lot of corruption under the guise of cow-phenyl," Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary said.

The Congress MLA demanded that if the government had to use cow-phenyl, then the cowsheds built during the Kamal Nath government should be given a contract to produce cow-phenyl.

"In order to clean up the way in which the Congress government spread the filth of corruption in the government offices in 15 months, and to improve the mindset of the Congress, cleanliness with cow-phenyl is very necessary," BJP spokesperson, Rahul Kothari said.

"This is vague thinking of Congress leaders. Why would anyone set up a factory without any demand? This is an incredibly good step towards creating employment at the local level, and this step will be followed by other states, too," added Kothari.