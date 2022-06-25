All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Lifesaver! Startup In West Bengal Develops Device That Produces Oxygen From Water

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

West Bengal,  25 Jun 2022 4:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

'OM Redox', the device developed by Solaire Initiatives Pvt Ltd, incubated in the Webel-BCC&I Tech Incubation Centre in Bengal, allegedly has the capability of producing pure oxygen from water.

A startup company in West Bengal has designed a device that can produce oxygen from water by just pressing a switch, claimed the founders of the technology. 'OM Redox', the instrument developed by Solaire Initiatives Pvt Ltd, incubated in the Webel-BCC&I Tech Incubation Centre in Bengal, allegedly has the capability of producing pure oxygen from water.

What's The Device?

The machine in question here is nothing but a "deep science innovation that generates oxygen which is 3.5 times purer than that one normally gets from a concentrator", Business World quoted the startup venture's cofounders Dr Soumyajit Roy and his wife, Dr Pei Liang, as saying. The Department of Biotechnology selected the device for showcasing and launch on its 10th foundation day and at the 1st Bio-Tech Expo 2022.

"Pressure swing adsorption method for production of oxygen works with the liquefaction of air, while concentrator operates through concentration of air by a compressor and then passing it through a catalyst. In these two processes, oxygen is generated from the air. Ours is an alternative technology," professor Roy of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata, claimed.

Furthermore, he also added that their innovation is called pneumatically coupled water oxidation by electrocatalytic reaction (power), the life-saving element produced from water.

A Life-Saving Tech

This machine was also among the products that are mentioned in a book released by Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh commemorating 75 years of Independence.

He claimed that this life-saving technology is patented and approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Conformity (EC), while also adding that the scientist couple is currently discussing with various organisations for officially licensing the device and marketing and manufacturing of it.

What is more investing about it is that the device can be made handy and scaled up, Pei Liang announced at a programme organised jointly by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited (Webel).

Out of all the companies that completed the incubation process, 10-12 managed to reach the commercial state, while numerous other companies have approached the Centre from tier II and III cities of the state and the participation of women entrepreneurs is also significant.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
West Bengal 
healthcare 
Oxygen 

