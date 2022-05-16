All section
Srinagar: Pedal For Peace Organised To Promote Sports Activities Among Youth

Image Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Srinagar: 'Pedal For Peace' Organised To Promote Sports Activities Among Youth

Jammu and Kashmir,  16 May 2022 9:38 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The event was attended by more than 200 participants from the Kashmir Valley and was held to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to avoid all social evils and other radical activities.

The Voice for Peace and Justice organised a cycle race called "Pedal for Peace" on the Srinagar Ladakh National Highway. The event was held to boost sports activities and motivate the youth to avoid all social evils and other radical activities. The event was attended by more than 200 participants from the Kashmir Valley.

Why Was This Event Organised?

As per a report in news agency ANI, the General Secretary of Voice for Peace and Justice, Sheikh Minhaj, said, "We organize the kinds of events with a thought to lay a foundation of peace, brotherhood, communal harmony, happiness and a message of love." He also said that Kashmir is losing its charm due to sponsored strategies, so to counter those, they are preparing their youth morally to maintain the peace in Kashmir.

He added, "Kashmir is the land of Sufis, who taught us to live with love and peace." Minhaj then went on to state that they must follow the teachings of the Sufis and live in an eco-friendly atmosphere with tourists and ensure that they receive the best hospitality in Kashmir.

What People Had To Say

Farooq Ganderbali, the president of Voice for Peace and Justice in his note, said, "We are focused to prepare our youth to represent us at the National and International levels, we have lost one generation to violence and in order to channelize the energies of our youth in a positive direction." He further added that to inculcate a sense against radicalism and terrorism, we are actively working for the engagement of youth in Kashmir.

Dr Mohammad Akbar Khan, an international cyclist, said in his address, "I witnessed the Voice for Peace and Justice, the first organization in Kashmir, which is hunting for talent in the youth of Kashmir." He also added that the Voice for Peace and Justice is helping the youth of Kashmir on a larger level.

What Happened After The Event

The people who participated in the event were awarded participation certificates, and the first ten racers to finish the race were awarded a cycle, cash prizes and mementoes.

Also Read: TN's Devasahayam Pillai Becomes First Indian Layman To Be Declared Saint By Pope Francis

