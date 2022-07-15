Sri Lanka Crisis: Sinhalese Celebrate Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation, Election Process For New President On July 16

The people across Sri Lanka celebrated the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday. Moments after he reached Singapore from Male, Maldives, he sent his resignation letter to the parliamentary speaker via e-mail. Following the announcement of his resignation, the protestors have also calmed down and retreated from the government places giving considerable relief to the law and order situation.



On Friday morning, the parliamentary speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywarndena, announced formally that he had received the resignation letter and said, "Legal process will now prevail, and members of parliament will be invited tomorrow, on Saturday, to elect the new president of Sri Lanka." He also urged the Sinhalese to maintain peace in the country and allow the members to participate in the process as it will take up to seven days, reported India TV.

Resignation 'Saga'

Last week, the Rajapaksa announced that he would step down as the president on July 13 after thousands of protestors railed against the government over economic turmoil and stormed official government residences. Following a massive outbreak of protest, he fled to Male, Maldives, and later arrived in Singapore on Thursday and sent his resignation to the parliamentary speaker. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore, said, "Rajapaksa has been granted entry into Singapore on a private visit."

According to the constitution of Sri Lanka, the current prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will serve as the acting president until the parliament elects the new president.

A country of 22 million people has been facing economic turmoil over the past year, which has brought the country to its knees. The worst financial crisis since the island nation's independence in 1948 has left millions struggling for medicine, food, fuel, and other essential items. There is no sector that hasn't been affected- from schools to hospitals and from petrol stations to ration shops, all are trapped under the ongoing unpredicted economic crisis.

