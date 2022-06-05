Amid Spike In Covid-19 Cases, Centre Sends Directives To Five States To Mitigate Chances Of Fourth Wave

Fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported across India, 4000 in a single day for the first time in the last 84 days on Friday, June 3. The total tally of cases now rests at 4,31,68,585, with 21,177 active cases per the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of deaths was 5,24,651. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.95 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.73 per cent.

The active cases form only 0.05 per cent of the total infections reported. The national recovery rate was reported at 98.74 per cent in the data given by the ministry, according to The Hindu.

Centre Directs State Governments Over Spike

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, stated that the states "must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action is required to control any emerging spread of Covid-19 infection," as reported by Zee News.

He further instructed five state health departments- Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka- to control the spread and adopt measures to prevent escalation.

Chances Of Fourth Wave As Mumbai Records High Figures

Mumbai city has been experiencing a high number of cases for the past two-three weeks, reporting 889 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, June 4, as given by the civic body, according to NDTV.

After recording 864 at the start of February during the third wave of Covid-19, the cases had steadily declined; however, the recent surge in infections since the last week of May has triggered doubts over an impending fourth wave. The need for hospitalisation remains low, with only 45 patients hospitalised and only three on oxygen support out of the 889 cases.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted on Twitter, "Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of the fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert. We urge all to wear masks and take care."

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert.

We urge all to wear masks and take care.#MyBMCUpdates #BMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/R6tLNUMl8c — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 4, 2022

Also Read: Kashmiri Hindus Flee Homeland After Spike In Targeted Killings, Pandit's Body Writes Open Letter Seeking Help

