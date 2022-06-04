All section
J&K: Specially-Abled Boy Walks Over 2 Km On One Leg Daily To Reach School, Aspires To Become Doctor

Image Credit- ANI

The Logical Indian Crew

J&K: Specially-Abled Boy Walks Over 2 Km On One Leg Daily To Reach School, Aspires To Become Doctor

Jammu and Kashmir,  4 Jun 2022

As soon as the video of Parvaiz went viral, Jaipur Foot USA, an NGO ensuring the rehabilitation of specially-abled persons, extended help to the boy by providing him with an artificial limb free of cost.

A video of a specially-abled boy from Jammu and Kashmir has caught the eyes of social media users. The footage shows him wearing a school uniform, carrying a bag on his shoulders and heading towards his school on one leg.

Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Nowgam Mawer village in the Handwara sub-district of J&K, walks to his school on one leg to chase his dream of becoming a doctor. He aims to pursue his academics and co-curricular activities with determination despite his disability.

Lost Limb At The Age Of 2

The 14-year-old Parvaiz is a student in class 9th at Government Secondary School Nowgam. He covers a distance of over 2 kilometres daily to reach the school by balancing on one leg.

As per reports, the boy lost his second limb at the early age of 2 from major burn injuries.

Ghulam Ahmad Hajam, Parvaiz's father, shared his experience that the boy lost his leg at a very tender age to a massive fire. He lamented that, unfortunately, at the time of this incident, he was in Baramulla.

Deteriorated Roads In Village

Parvaiz highlighted that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him with a wheelchair, but he could not make any use of it because of the deteriorated conditions of roads in his village.

The boy expressed that if he get an artificial limb, he would be able to walk and achieve something in his life.

He said, "I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams," quoted ANI.

Financial Constraints For Better Treatment

Prvaiz's father said that he is a poor man and that his wife is a heart patient. He could not afford Rs 3 lakh for his son's treatment but only Rs 50,000 and had to sell his property.

Ghulam added, "I appeal to the government to help Parvaiz for his future. He is good at studying and loves to play cricket. He is not involved in any wrongdoing."

The boy said that he does get heavy-hearted seeing his friends walking properly but feels grateful that God has provided him with strength.

Parvaiz also urged the government to give him a proper artificial limb or any other means of transportation that will help him in his journey to the school and other destinations. Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which I had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment.

Help Poured In From Jaipur Foot

As soon as the video of Parvaiz went viral on social media, Jaipur Foot USA extended help to the boy by providing him with an artificial limb free of cost.

Prem Bhandari, the organisation's chairman, replied to ANI's Twitter post and said, "As soon as I read ANI's tweet, I decided to contact the family. I will provide an artificial limb to Parvaiz free of cost."

Jaipur Foot is an NGO that ensures the physical, economic and social rehabilitation of specially-abled persons so that they can regain their mobility and dignity and live with self-respect in society.

Also Read: Is UPSC Preparation Possible Without Coaching? Meet Ishita Rathi Who Secured 8th Rank Utilising Online Study-Material

Similar Posts

