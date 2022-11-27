'Problem Solver': Sonam Wangchuk Defines True Meaning Of Entrepreneur, A Life-Lesson For Business Leaders

An engineer, innovator, and education reformist, Sonam Wangchuk, who comes from the Leh district of Ladakh, enlightened the established business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs with his words. He marked his presence at the Isha Leadership Academy's flagship program - Isha Insight: The DNA of Success, at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, where he defined the true meaning of entrepreneurs.

The Director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), Sonam Wangchuk -- who was in Afghanistan prior to the event, where he helped people build solar-heated mud houses -- said, "Entrepreneurs to me are not those who just make money and more money. Entrepreneurs are problem solvers."

He added, "If you are not problem solvers, you are not entrepreneurs. Secondly, if you're making money and even problem-solving, you're not a good entrepreneur. You have to be helping others come up with you. Then you are true entrepreneurs."

The education reformist and renowned innovator highlighted a life lesson for businessmen and established entrepreneurs. At the Isha Insight event, he said, "As entrepreneurs and businessmen, instead of getting that 45th pair of shoes for yourself, buy someone the first pair of shoes, and you will be the lucky winner in modern economics".

The audience and the panel members agreed with him and lauded his way of thinking. Wangchuk's way of entrepreneurship differs from others as he considers money as the last factor of a business and social responsibility as a priority.

Setting The Bar High

Notably, his words go well with what he has done for society in the past decades. The Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, who hails from Ladakh, invented an eco-friendly solar-heated tent that Army officers can use in cold places.

As a responsible innovator, he ensured that the solar-heated military tent would reduce the use of fossil fuels while considering the safety of military personnel. At the Isha Insight event, he highlighted his solar-heated tent project and appealed to entrepreneurs to develop transformational ideas that drive change.

On Day 2 of the event, Wangchuk was accompanied by several industry leaders and change-makers- Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder AceVector Group (Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro), Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank and Gautam Saraogi, Founder, CEO of Go Colors.

Know About Isha Insight

Insight: The DNA of Success is a four-day business leadership programme conducted by the Isha Leadership Academy. The event witnesses the presence of entrepreneurs from across the sectors to explore the science of scaling up one's business as well as one's self.

This year, the programme is being held at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, from 24 to 27 November with the vision to enhance one's ability to 'see' the practice of entrepreneurship through the lens of successful leaders. The programme is led by Sadhguru, who is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation.

While commenting on Insight, he once mentioned, "Only one who has insight, who sees what others do not, can be a true leader." The event sees participation from highly motivated and committed entrepreneurs from across the country who are keen to invest substantially in themselves.

