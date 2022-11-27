All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Problem Solver: Sonam Wangchuk Defines True Meaning Of Entrepreneur, A Life-Lesson For Business Leaders

Image Credit: Isha Leadership Academy

Trending

'Problem Solver': Sonam Wangchuk Defines True Meaning Of Entrepreneur, A Life-Lesson For Business Leaders

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  27 Nov 2022 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

At the 11th edition of Isha Leadership Academy’s flagship program- Isha Insight: The DNA of Success, Sonam Wangchuk defined the true meaning of entrepreneurs and gave life-lesson to business leaders.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An engineer, innovator, and education reformist, Sonam Wangchuk, who comes from the Leh district of Ladakh, enlightened the established business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs with his words. He marked his presence at the Isha Leadership Academy's flagship program - Isha Insight: The DNA of Success, at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, where he defined the true meaning of entrepreneurs.

The Director of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), Sonam Wangchuk -- who was in Afghanistan prior to the event, where he helped people build solar-heated mud houses -- said, "Entrepreneurs to me are not those who just make money and more money. Entrepreneurs are problem solvers."

He added, "If you are not problem solvers, you are not entrepreneurs. Secondly, if you're making money and even problem-solving, you're not a good entrepreneur. You have to be helping others come up with you. Then you are true entrepreneurs."

The education reformist and renowned innovator highlighted a life lesson for businessmen and established entrepreneurs. At the Isha Insight event, he said, "As entrepreneurs and businessmen, instead of getting that 45th pair of shoes for yourself, buy someone the first pair of shoes, and you will be the lucky winner in modern economics".

The audience and the panel members agreed with him and lauded his way of thinking. Wangchuk's way of entrepreneurship differs from others as he considers money as the last factor of a business and social responsibility as a priority.

Setting The Bar High

Notably, his words go well with what he has done for society in the past decades. The Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, who hails from Ladakh, invented an eco-friendly solar-heated tent that Army officers can use in cold places.

As a responsible innovator, he ensured that the solar-heated military tent would reduce the use of fossil fuels while considering the safety of military personnel. At the Isha Insight event, he highlighted his solar-heated tent project and appealed to entrepreneurs to develop transformational ideas that drive change.

On Day 2 of the event, Wangchuk was accompanied by several industry leaders and change-makers- Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder AceVector Group (Snapdeal, Unicommerce, and Stellaro), Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank and Gautam Saraogi, Founder, CEO of Go Colors.

Know About Isha Insight

Insight: The DNA of Success is a four-day business leadership programme conducted by the Isha Leadership Academy. The event witnesses the presence of entrepreneurs from across the sectors to explore the science of scaling up one's business as well as one's self.

This year, the programme is being held at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, from 24 to 27 November with the vision to enhance one's ability to 'see' the practice of entrepreneurship through the lens of successful leaders. The programme is led by Sadhguru, who is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation.

While commenting on Insight, he once mentioned, "Only one who has insight, who sees what others do not, can be a true leader." The event sees participation from highly motivated and committed entrepreneurs from across the country who are keen to invest substantially in themselves.

Also Read: 'Show Payslips, Qualification Proof': Bengaluru Landlords Ask Tenants For LinkedIn Profile, Netizens React

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Isha Insight 
Sonam Wangchuk 
Isha Foundation 
Sadhguru 

Must Reads

ICMR Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Antibiotics For Low-Grade Fever, Viral Bronchitis
With The Vision To Make India Cyber Secure, Know How This Tech-Savvy Couple Is On A Mission
'Problem Solver': Sonam Wangchuk Defines True Meaning Of Entrepreneur, A Life-Lesson For Business Leaders
Relief For Differently-Abled Citizens As Chennai Installs Permanent Ramp At Marina Beach
Similar Posts
With The Vision To Make India Cyber Secure, Know How This Tech-Savvy Couple Is On A Mission
Trending

With The Vision To Make India Cyber Secure, Know How This Tech-Savvy Couple Is On A Mission

Ronit Kumar Singh
Aspiring For Startup, Here Are Four Important Advice From Indias Leading Investor
Trending

Aspiring For Startup, Here Are Four Important Advice From India's Leading Investor

Ronit Kumar Singh
Show Payslips, Qualification Proof: Bengaluru Landlords Ask Tenants For LinkedIn Profile, Netizens React
Trending

'Show Payslips, Qualification Proof': Bengaluru Landlords Ask Tenants For LinkedIn Profile, Netizens...

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand Ropes In Global Consultancy Firm McKinsey To Help Double States Economy By 2027
Trending

Uttarakhand Ropes In Global Consultancy Firm McKinsey To Help Double State's Economy By 2027

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Elections 2022: Two Indian Reserve Batallion Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague, Mental Stress Suspected
Trending

Gujarat Elections 2022: Two Indian Reserve Batallion Personnel Shot Dead By Colleague, Mental Stress...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X