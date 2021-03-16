'Government To Equip Every Police Station In India With Forensic Kit': Women and Child Development Minister

The central government is working out a plan to ensure that each police station in the country is equipped with a forensic kit or a rape investigation kit, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani announced on Monday, March 15.

She said that in the last few years, 14,000 kits have been distributed to the district administrations and police stations across the country, reported The Indian Express.

"What we are looking at now is plugging the gaps and the idea is that each police station in the country have these forensic kits so that sexual violence cases can be properly investigated,'' said Irani.

The decision comes after deliberations with representatives of 112 aspirational districts and representatives of 100 districts with the highest rate of crimes against women and children in the country.

The rape investigation kit is designed to assist in the immediate investigation and practice of gathering evidence in cases of sexual harassment and rape.



Irani said that the ministry will see how Nirbhaya funds can be used to purchase these kits for police stations. She further said that NIMHANS has offered to provide solutions for district-specific issues in any part of the country.

VSK Komudi, Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs had taken the forensic kit at the district and sub-divisional level, but this is the first attempt to ensure that every police station in the country has such a kit. Earlier this scale was not supplied."

"Aspirational districts have been chosen as we have found that there is a high rate of violence against women in these districts apart from the districts with the highest rate of crime against women. The reason that pushes up incidents of crime such as that of trafficking from tribal areas is lack of infrastructure of health and education," said Irani.

Smriti Irani, further said that the Ministry of Women and Child Development is also working on a proposal that will merge the different helplines for women, and that of children to streamline the processes and cut downtime taken in responding to crisis or crimes.