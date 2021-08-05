Siliguri Police Launches Aerial Surveillance To Tackle Law And Order Situation

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police Department in West Bengal have started deploying drones for aerial surveillance to keep a tab on the law and order situation across the Siliguri sub-division and in the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district, The Telegraph reported.

The facility was launched on the tenth raising day of the Siliguri police commissionerate by Gaurav Sharma, the commissioner of police.

Launched On Trial Basis

Speaking at a programme held in the town, Sharma said that the police department has launched a state of the art drone on a trial basis and will engage more such drones shortly. "Our team will be trained to run the drones so that they can monitor the commissionerate area aerially," Sharma said.



Known as the gateway to the northeast, Siliguri is considered the most significant urban hub of north Bengal. It is situated close to the international borders of Nepal and Bangladesh.



"The town is very significant in terms of strategic location. That is why the department decided to put drones in use to monitor the various activities around. Social gatherings, law violations, night curfews in the pandemic will also be observed," Sharma told news agency ANI.



He stated that the surveillance system will be used on occasions like festivals, law and order issues, and traffic-related problems.



"Having a 48-megapixel camera recording feature, the drones can fly at half km height and can cover 3 to 4 km surveillance," he added.



The drones will also help police check whether people are adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, besides recording videos that will assist the policemen in keeping records of criminal activities.

