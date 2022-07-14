Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI Will Man LoC To Identify Infiltration Bids

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, July 11, launched 75 defence products powered by artificial intelligence at an event, "AIDef" (Artificial Intelligence In Defence) in New Delhi.

While the armed forces already use some products, the rest are in the deployment process. One of the striking features of these robots is the Silent Sentry Technology and Gesture Recognition systems that help to fill the gaps in the current surveillance systems.

With more AI-powered defence solutions underway, the rail-mounted robots will guard the Line Of Control (LOC) against infiltrators. Sophisticated defence products powered by AI may soon protect the India-Pakistan border.

What Is Silent Sentry Technology?

The silent sentry technology refers to rail-mounted robots that will serve as extended arms of border surveillance teams. It is a crucial technology developed by the design bureau of the Indian Army, which has shared it with other indigenous industries.

Firstpost reported that this technology has already been deployed along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. A silent sentry robot can patrol the border for six hours, and the robots automatically reach the charging points to recharge when the battery falls short, thereby resuming patrolling. Another outstanding feature of the technology is that they not only keep a check on attempts to infiltrate but also is self-reliant.

How Do Gesture Recognition Work In These Robots?

AI software developed by Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited supports gesture recognition on these robots. These robots have specialised cameras to intensify monitoring.

Through its database, the silent sentry robot system can detect unknown faces. Then, this data may be transmitted to bases within a 5-10 kilometre radius. The system uses deep learning to identify gestures like a human walking, crawling, or crouching with or without a gun.

Rajnath Singh said, "We've started incorporating AI applications in remotely-piloted uncrewed aerial vehicles etc. There is a need to move further in this direction so that we can develop autonomous weapon systems."

An Artificial Intelligence exhibition was organised today which provided an opportunity for innovators to display their capabilities, products and state-of-the-art technologies.



Glad that the Industry is making meaningful efforts to provide innovative and indigenous solutions. pic.twitter.com/WoUaUqgaXc — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 11, 2022

Such systems are already in use by other countries like Israel and South Korea to make their borders more secure.



Also Read : West Bengal Govt Distributes 'Student Credit Card' Among Beneficiaries To Help Them Pursue Higher Studies







