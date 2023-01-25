Sikkim: Women Government Employees To Get Childcare Attendants To Take Care Of Infants, Know More

Prem Singh Tamang, the chief minister of Sikkim, announced that female government workers will receive free childcare attendants to take care of babies at their homes as yet another incentive to increase the reproduction rate in the state.

“The low fertility rate among the local indigenous population is a matter of serious concern in Sikkim…We must do everything in our hands to reverse the process,” Tamang said while speaking at a gathering near the state capital on Friday, January 20.



Free Of Cost Child Support

The chief minister of Sikkim stated that his government was aware of the worries of the female workers about who would take care of their infant if they chose to become parents. He claimed that by hiring female attendants to care for the baby at the homes of the female government workers, their anxieties would be allayed, and they would be eager to become mothers, reported The Print.

The government also announced that female childcare providers would receive a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. The administration was considering hiring women 40 years of age and older to provide one year of childcare at the homes of female government officials.

Increasing Local Population

The chief minister proposed monetary and other incentives for women from indigenous communities to have more children in order to increase the local population a week prior to the proposal to provide a free childcare attendant at the house of women government employees to take care of their baby.

Tamang stated that women working for the government would receive one raise for caring for a second child and two raises for a third child. In addition, the chief minister stated that female government employees would receive 365 days of paid maternity leave while male employees would receive 30 days of paid paternity leave.

IVF Services Established To Encourage Women

According to the CM, the health, women's, and childcare departments will hammer out the specifics of financial aid that the general public will be entitled to for having several children.

Tamang added that his administration had established IVF services in hospitals in Sikkim to encourage women to create children if they are experiencing difficulties doing so organically. All moms who have children through this technique would receive a stipend of Rs 3 lakh, according to Tamang.

According to him, 38 women have used IVF to become pregnant so far, and some of them have also given birth. Approximately 80 per cent of Sikkim's population, under seven lakh, currently belongs to indigenous communities, and the fertility rate is 1.1 per cent.

