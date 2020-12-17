'Govt Not Doing Justice', Sikh Priest Dies By Suicide, Leaves Behind Note On Farmers' Protests

Priest of a Gurdwara from Haryana, Baba Ram Singh, who participated in the farmers' protest died by suicide after he shot himself. The 65-year-old had reached the Delhi-Sonipat border at Kundli on Tuesday evening.

In a note, the priest wrote that he was sacrificing his life "to express anger and pain against the government's injustice".

"I feel the pain of farmers fighting to ensure their rights... I share their pain because the government is not doing justice to them. To inflict injustice is a sin, but it is also a sin to tolerate injustice. To support farmers, some have returned their awards to the government. I have decided to sacrifice myself," the note read.

Shyam Lal Poonia, the Deputy Police Commissioner of Sonipat, said Baba Ram Singh had shot himself inside the car. "He was rushed to Park hospital in Panipat and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors," the cop said.

A day before he died, Baba Ram Singh had met Gurnam Singh Charhuni, the chief of the Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, and expressed concerns over the conflict between the centre and the farmers.

Reacting to the incident, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal died by suicide over the farmers' condition at Kundli border. My condolences in this moment of grief... many farmers have sacrificed their lives. The Modi government has crossed all the limits of cruelty. Stop being adamant, take back the anti-farmer laws."



"Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws," senior Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal tweeted.

"The news of Sant Baba Ram Singh Ji's suicide is very painful. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family. Our farmers are asking for their rights. The government should listen to the voice of farmers and withdraw the three laws," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Thousands of farmers are out on streets protesting against the centre's three contentious farm laws and over 20 of them lost their lives during the agitation.

A farmer leader from Maharashtra, Rishipal, said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest began.

"A Homage Day (Shraddhanjali Diwas) for all the farmers who lost their lives and became martyrs in the ongoing protest will be organised across the country in villages and tehsil headquarters on December 20 from 11 am to 1 pm," he said.

