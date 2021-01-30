Viral Video Shows Men With Shiv Sena Logo Brandishing Gun On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A video of an alleged Shiv Sena worker driving a vehicle along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway with one of them brandishing a gun to make way to the other side of the road has gone viral on social media.

The Police have registered an FIR over the video at the Khopoli police station and said that the culprits have been identified and arrested soon, India Today reported.

Soon after the video went viral, the opposition launched an attack on the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. BJP leader Ram Kadam said there is no law and order in the state and that the Shiv Sena workers have often been seen taking the law into their hands.

"No one is safe in the state. Be it sadhus or soldiers. Sena workers are now seen with revolvers on the highway threatening people. This government isn't a progressive front but a front for the goondas now," the BJP leader said.

"There is all likelihood of some arrests being made by Saturday evening," said DYSP Sanaj Shulka Raighad.

