Caste discrimination
Roza Hai?: Passenger Onboard Shatabdi Express Gets Surprise Iftar Meal, Netizens Laud Catering Staff

Image Credit- Twitter/ ScribeShah, RailMinIndia, DarshanaJardosh, India Rail Info

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Roza Hai?': Passenger Onboard Shatabdi Express Gets Surprise Iftar Meal, Netizens Laud Catering Staff

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jharkhand,  27 April 2022 9:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-27T15:18:32+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The IRCTC serves "Upwas Meals" to Hindus during Navratri, but no such service is available for Muslims during Ramadan. However, the meal for Akhtar was personally arranged by the onboard catering manager.

Amid the recent communal variances in India, attendants on a Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express train offered Iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) to a passenger on board on April 25.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, a person, travelling with the Shatabdi Express, was about to break his Roza (fasting during Ramadan), but he was pleasantly surprised by the catering staff when they brought Iftar to him for his meal.

Delighted by the staff's gesture and offering, Akhtar expressed his gratitude toward Indian Railways and shared a picture of his meal on Twitter.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, the meal for Akhtar was personally arranged by the onboard catering manager.

Prakash Kumar Behera, On-board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, told PTI, "The staff was readying to break their fast and the passenger boarded the same coach. He told us he is fasting, so the staff shared their iftar with him. This is basic humanity," reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, responded to Akhtar's Twitter post and said that the Indian Railways family is touched by his comments.

The IRCTC serves "Upwas Meals" to its Hindu passengers during Navratri, but no such service is available for Muslim passengers during Ramadan, an official said, reported the above-mentioned publication.

Social media users lauded the staff for their efforts toward communal harmony. Netizens also pointed out Akhtar should thank the attendants on board and not the railways.

Also Read: No Long Queues! Karnataka Becomes India's First State To Launch Digital Payment System In Post Offices

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Shatabdi Express 
Iftar Meal 
Muslim Passenger 
Ramadan 

