'Roza Hai?': Passenger Onboard Shatabdi Express Gets Surprise Iftar Meal, Netizens Laud Catering Staff

Amid the recent communal variances in India, attendants on a Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express train offered Iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) to a passenger on board on April 25.

Shahnawaz Akhtar, a person, travelling with the Shatabdi Express, was about to break his Roza (fasting during Ramadan), but he was pleasantly surprised by the catering staff when they brought Iftar to him for his meal.

Delighted by the staff's gesture and offering, Akhtar expressed his gratitude toward Indian Railways and shared a picture of his meal on Twitter.

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials, the meal for Akhtar was personally arranged by the onboard catering manager.



Prakash Kumar Behera, On-board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, told PTI, "The staff was readying to break their fast and the passenger boarded the same coach. He told us he is fasting, so the staff shared their iftar with him. This is basic humanity," reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, responded to Akhtar's Twitter post and said that the Indian Railways family is touched by his comments.

The IRCTC serves "Upwas Meals" to its Hindu passengers during Navratri, but no such service is available for Muslim passengers during Ramadan, an official said, reported the above-mentioned publication.



Social media users lauded the staff for their efforts toward communal harmony. Netizens also pointed out Akhtar should thank the attendants on board and not the railways.

