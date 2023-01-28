BBC Documentary Row: Section 144 Imposed At Delhi University, More Than 20 Students Detained

The two-part documentary series 'India: The Modi Question', released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots and the communal violence, has been banned by the central government as false and motivated propaganda. The government had used emergency powers to force social media outlets such as YouTube and Twitter to take down the documentary.

This gave rise to a row with many colleges attempting to watch the banned BBC documentary. Many outfits have been organising the screening from Delhi to Hyderabad, Kerala and Pondicherry. In recent updates from January 27, efforts to watch the controversial documentary were halted at Delhi University and Ambedkar University, with few students detained for having gathered at the screening. This comes a day after similar incidents were reported from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

RAF deployed outside jamia, internet cut off, students detained- all to stop the screening of the BBC documentary on Modi. Next we know tanks could be out in the national capital to stop one documentary from screening. pic.twitter.com/F7YhzEWyCL — Safoora Zargar (@SafooraZargar) January 25, 2023

Students Detained; Section 144 Imposed

Right a few days after the screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, student outfits at the Delhi University (DU) had given a call to hold the screening of the controversial BBC documentary. The Bhim Army Student Federation stated that they would be holding the screening outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of DU, despite the administration having already denied permission for the event. Proctor Rajni Abbi of the University clarified that she had written to the Delhi Police on the matter, and they would take further action.

Soon enough, Section 144 was imposed outside the gate, which prohibits an assembly of three or more people under the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). As the screening started, security guards from outside the gate charged inside the campus and detained the students who gathered to watch the documentary. A group of students then moved towards the gates of the art faculty campus and started protesting inside against Section 144 imposed. The police asked everyone to clear the premises, and all detained students have reportedly been released from Maurice Nagar Police Station.

Crazy scenes at DU's Arts Faculty. Students dragged out of college campus even before they could start #BBCDocumentary's screening. Chief Proctor told me, "students free to watch it on their phones, at their homes"



Police has now been given permission by DU admin to enter campus pic.twitter.com/43azHi8xVC — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) January 27, 2023

According to a report by the Indian Express, police officials were present inside multiple campuses, and the DCP North conveyed that it was simply a preventive measure to avoid clashes like those in JNU or Jamia. Cops have also allegedly been checking every student's bags.

Student Body's Arrange Screenings Across Country

However, the screenings continue to take place in multiple universities across the country. Students at Ambedkar University said that they successfully screened the BBC documentary on their personal devices after the administration shut off the electricity at the campus. In Tamil Nadu, over ten students at Madras University created an uproar over their demand to watch the movie after permission for screening was denied.

Amid argument with the management, students at Madras University screen the BBC documentary with laptops and speakers. pic.twitter.com/2fN33vC7u0 — Dharani Balasubramaniam (@dharannniii) January 27, 2023

On January 27, the University of Madras prohibited the screening of the BBC documentary on the campus premises. Subsequently, a group of students watched the documentary on a laptop outside the auditorium.

Students affiliated to the SFI watch the BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Modi inside the Madras University campus in chennai #BBCDocumentary pic.twitter.com/JIwW15pUf0 — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) January 27, 2023

At Jadavpur University, hundreds of students reportedly watched the documentary, with a Left student's body having arranged its screening. The Student's Federation of India (SFI) state unit assistant secretary Subhajit Sarkar stated that the body would hold another screening at Presidency University on January 27. According to an NDTV report, authorities at Presidency did not give an official nod to the request, but the documentary was screened anyway. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) also issued an advisory to students over the screening of the banned documentary, stating that the institute would not permit any such screenings and gatherings that may disturb the academic environment and "jeopardise the peace and harmony" in the campuses.

