Australia: Hindu Temple Vandalised In Victoria With Anti-India Graffiti, Second Attack In A Week

Others/World,  18 Jan 2023 6:36 AM GMT

After the attack on a temple in Australia’s Melbourne by anti-social elements on January 12, another temple was vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Victoria. The vandalism came to notice after devotees visited the temple during the Pongal festival.

A temple in Australia's Victoria was vandalised by anti-social elements with anti-India graffiti on Monday (January 16). Some devotees noticed the attack when they visited the temple premises on the occasion of the Pongal festival.

This is the second attack a week after unrecognised groups defaced the Swaminarayan Temple on January 12 in Melbourne. According to reports, the temple vandalisation in Victoria on January 16 was allegedly done by Khalistani supporters.

The Australia Today website reported the vandalism of the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria. The Indian community living in the locality was left in shock after the incident and feared security in the country being a minority.

A long-time devotee in the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, Usha Senthilnathan, said, "We are a Tamil minority group in Australia, a lot of us came as refugees to escape the religious persecution. This is my place of worship, and it's not acceptable to me that these Khalistan supporters are vandalising it with their hate messages without any fear," The Print reported.

'Work Together, Not Against Each Other'

Reacting to the incident, the Member of Parliament from the Victorian Liberal Party, Brad Battin, mentioned that there is no place in Victoria for such behaviour. It should remain the best state in Australia that represent co-existence and multiculturalism. He added that people should learn to work together, not against each other.

While commenting on the attack on Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne on January 12, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia expressed their disappointment and said the incident deeply saddens them.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia also highlighted that a temple is a place of harmony, peace, equality, selfless service and universal Hindu values. According to reports, the investigation by agencies is underway to recognise the culprits involved in the incident.

X