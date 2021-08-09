Once A School Nationals Boxing Medallist, Chandigarh's Ritu Now Works As Parking Attendant

Ritu, a young boxer from Chandigarh is failing to make her ends meet for the last one year and has been working as a parking attendant in Chandigarh's Shastri market parking in Sector 22.

Due to her poor financial condition, the 23-year-old national school-level boxing bronze medallist quit the sport in 2017 and has been collecting and giving receipts at the busy parking since then, The Indian Express reported.



Working at a daily wage of meagre ₹350, Ritu said that she had to quit boxing in order to support her family. "My father fell sick in 2017. So I had to give up on boxing and other sports activities to support him," she told The Indian Express.

No Other Option Than Working

Ritu's three brothers also work as daily wagers in the cities of Mohali and Chandigarh respectively, however, the income was not enough to support the family. "Hence, I took up the job of parking attendant. It has not been an easy task but I was left with no other option," she added.



The youngster started boxing in the year 2015, besides being enrolled in wrestling too during the period. She had bagged a gold in the 63 kg category inter-school competition held by UT Administration in 2016. In the Open Inter-School Tournament held in the same year, she had also claimed a silver medal. She had also won a bronze medal in the 63 kg category in boxing in the National School Boxing championship.



"My interest in boxing developed when I was in 10th standard. Later, I played at the state and national level. I also took part in volleyball and wrestling at the national level," she told ANI.



Ritu said that she didn't get any scholarship or a job from the sports quota, and hence had to quit her studies as well as sports. She, however, said that she would like to continue boxing if authorities come forward to help her.

