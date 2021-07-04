Trending

After 26 Years, Supreme Court Gives Relief To Kerala Bus Driver

On February 16, 1995, Surendran's bus hit a car. Four years later, in 1999, the local magistrate sentenced him to six months of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 500.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   4 July 2021 11:32 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
After 26 Years, Supreme Court Gives Relief To Kerala Bus Driver

Image Credit: Wikimedia

A bus driver from Kerala who fought 26 years for a six-month jail term was finally let off by the Supreme Court. Surendran, a resident of Kozhikode, was jailed for six months for rash driving, reported The Hindu. The court let him off with a ₹ 2,000 fine.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed with Surendran that sending him to jail now would only accomplish leaving his wife and four children in penury. "Looking to the facts and circumstances of the present case especially the fact that 26 years have elapsed from the incident, we are inclined to substitute the sentence of six months imprisonment," Justice Bhushan held in a recent judgment.

The Incident

On February 16, 1995, Surendran's bus hit a car. He was charged with offences under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. Four years later, in 1999, the local magistrate sentenced him to six months of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 500. The sessions court dismissed Surendran's appeal in 2003. The High Court too did not find any reason to intervene with the verdict in 2015. He did not lose hope and appealed to the top court, which issued a notice in August 2016.

After a gap of nearly five years and with no one appearing on the other side for the prosecution, the court acknowledged Surendran's case that sending the sole breadwinner to jail after over two decades of the incident would cause "irreparable injury". It said it would be too harsh.

Also Read: French Judge To Investigate Corruption Claims In Rafale Deal

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian